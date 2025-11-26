Mortal Kombat 2’s Hiroyuki Sanada Shares Sweet Thoughts On The Film’s Asian Representation

Hiroyuki Sanada has spent decades bringing depth, cultural authenticity, and emotional precision to every project he touches, and his 2026 movie schedule and beyond is shaping up to be no different. Not only is the Emmy-winning actor returning as Lord Toranaga in Season 2 of FX’s Shogun, but also reprising his role as Hanzo Hasashi in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2. And while both projects are distinct in tone and scale, the Wolverine veteran actor sees a shared thread running through them: genuine Asian representation handled with respect.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor described the forthcoming video game adaptation as a uniquely meaningful project thanks to its overwhelmingly APAC cast and the energy on set. As he tells it:

I really enjoyed the shooting. And then the whole cast is like APAC casting, so a lot of Asian actors in it. I’m happy for all the Asian actors doing well in the movie. So another appeal to the world from Asia.

For a franchise built on international martial arts traditions, such representation is the natural evolution of what Mortal Kombat should be. The 2021 reboot began that shift, but the sequel appears to be fully embracing it. Sanada’s return as Scorpion is especially meaningful. His performance in the first film was one of its emotional anchors, grounding the larger-than-life mythology with personal tragedy. Bringing him back alongside actors like Lord Raiden performer Tadanobu Asano adds a layer of authenticity and cultural resonance that fans have been hoping to see.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

That pride in representation lines up with what Sanada has been doing on television. Speaking about the wildly successful Shōgun, he explained how vital authenticity and cultural specificity have been to his recent work. Season 1 of the FX series became a phenomenon, sweeping the Emmys and drawing viewers into a detailed, often brutal portrait of power struggles in 17th-century Japan.

For Shōgun Season 2, Sanada is set to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, and the story is jumping forward about a decade. He teased more conflict, more political maneuvering, and a heavier dose of family drama as the characters wrestle with the cost of holding power. He joked that he is getting older, but the fighting is not done yet, and peace is still a distant goal.

All of that connects back to Mortal Kombat 2 in a surprising way. Shōgun showed that stories steeped in Japanese culture and Asian history can hook mainstream viewers everywhere. Mortal Kombat, though very different in tone, is tapping into that same shift by loading up its cast with talent from across the Asia-Pacific region and letting those performers bring authentic flavor to a fantasy franchise.

The Sunshine actor is standing at the center of both projects. On one side, a careful political epic about war and legacy, and on the other, a bloody, heightened video game adaptation about warriors fighting to the death over different realms. If Mortal Kombat 2 can bring even a fraction of the authenticity and pride Sanada describes, it will land as more than just another sequel. I cannot wait to see it hit theaters, finally, after so many setbacks, on May 8, 2026.