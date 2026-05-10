Singin' In The Rain Is 74 Years Old And Still The Greatest Movie Musical Of All Time. Here's Why

Singin’ in the Rain came out in 1952, and it still, to this day, hasn't been dethroned as the greatest movie musical of all time. Sure, it didn’t win Best Picture (Believe it or not, it wasn’t even nominated in the category), but its stature has grown over the years and for many, it's one of the greatest movies of all time - forget just calling it the greatest musical of all time.

That said, just why is it so good? Sure, it doesn’t have the interracial appeal of say, West Side Story, nor does it have the songs or dramatic depth of say, Fiddler on the Roof. However, while it is “just” a musical romantic comedy, it shines so brightly in that regard that its greatness can’t be denied.

So, if you’ll allow me to, please let me gush over Singin’ in the Rain.

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(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

First Of All, It Has The Most Iconic Scene In Any Musical Ever With Gene Kelly Dancing In The Rain

I’m going to be honest with you. The first time I ever heard the song “Singin’ in the Rain” was actually in a movie my sister told me to never watch, and that’s A Clockwork Orange, which is one of Stanley Kubrick’s best movies. If you’ve ever seen the film, then you know what scene I’m talking about, but it’s certainly not the most flattering moment in cinematic history.

In fact, the juxtaposition of what’s happening on the screen paired with the beautiful melody is what makes the scene so impactful in the first place. But, that’s just it. Even though I hadn’t seen Singin’ in the Rain at that point in my life, when I was first getting into Kubrick, I of course knew where the song came from. Because in a lot of ways, I think you can measure how important a movie is by how much it’s referenced in later pop culture.

For example, how many times have we heard Morricone’s The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly theme in other movies or TV shows? Or, what about other movies that have referenced The Wizard of Oz (I swear, I’ve had the Wicked Witch’s, “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!” ingrained in my skull ever since I was in the womb).

But, I think the same could be said of Gene Kelly tap dancing in the rain with his umbrella. It’s a scene so memorable that even cinephiles who have never seen the movie could likely tell you, “Oh, yeah. That’s from Singin’ in the Rain.” It’s a magical moment, and besides the rooftop dance in West Side Story, I can’t think of a more memorable scene in any other musical ever.

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(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Its Story Of People Adapting To The Talkies Era Is A Great History Lesson On Film In General

Do you want to know what Oscar-winning movie I think is kind of lame? The Artist. I mean, it’s not a bad movie, per se. But, when compared to the other Best Picture winners of the 2010s, I think it’s far and away the weakest movie in that category. And, that’s simply because I feel the silent aspect feels like a gimmick, as I don’t really learn anything about the transition from silent films to the “talkies” in that movie.

Do you know what movie does a good job of showing that transition, though? Singin’ in the Rain. Gene Kelly stars as a vaudeville musician who has made a living in silent films. But, he’s having a difficult time transitioning into the talkies, which a lot of silent-era stars struggled with at the time. And then, you have Debbie Reynolds playing a theater actress who sort of looks down upon film acting because she finds the theater to be superior.

Kelly’s and Reynold’s characters don’t get along at first, but they learn to bond because they have to. The world of entertainment is moving quickly, and if they don’t adapt, then they won’t have jobs, which is what unfortunately happened to a lot of actors of that era.

The rest of the film is about this transition, which at first starts reluctantly, but then evolves into acceptance, which gives a far better snapshot of that period than The Artist ever did.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

The Choreography Is Just Exceptional Across The Board

Do you know, for a time, I really hated musicals, and I think it’s because I love martial arts movies. I’ll explain. You see, I once thought musicals were obnoxious because they were highly acclaimed and won Oscars, but martial arts movies didn’t (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon came the closest, but still didn’t win).

However, with both musicals and martial arts movies, you have to suspend your disbelief, as in musicals, people just start singing and dancing, and in martial arts movies, people just start kicking each other’s asses. And yet, one genre was revered (and rewarded!), while the other was looked down upon. What the hell?

Well, in my adult years, I’ve learned to appreciate both mediums, and when it comes to the musical, Singin’ in the Rain has the best choreography of all time. All of the dance numbers, whether it be the playful “Fit as a Fiddle,” the silly, “Moses,” the sprawling, “Broadway Melody Ballet,” the touching “All I Do Is Dream of You,” or my favorite number, “Make ‘Em Laugh,” every scene utilizes its space and songs to craft memorable moments.

For instance, take the highly popular “Good Morning,” where all three leads share the scene. It’s simple, but it fits perfectly within the rest of the film. And, that’s what makes the choreography so special. Every number is so unique that it makes me WANT to suspend my disbelief. I don’t think any other musical has this much consistency when it comes to its songs and dances, and that’s saying something.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

It's Pretty Impossible To Leave The Film Without A Lightness In Your Heart

My favorite musical of all time is Pippin. Have you ever seen Pippin? It seems lighthearted, but it’s dark as hell! Another favorite of mine is Miss Saigon. It’s such a rich and engrossing story…but it’s also crazy dark. When it comes to movie musicals, I’m with Kubrick : All That Jazz is a masterpiece…but it’s also dark as hell!

What’s with me? Why do I enjoy what I like to call “menacing musicals”? I don’t know, but the darker it is, the better I tend to think it is. Every. Single. Time. Except, no, that’s not entirely true, since I think the greatest musical of all time actually has one of the most optimistic conclusions of any movie ever, and that’s Singin’ in the Rain’s. In the ending, we see Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynold’s kiss in front of a billboard for the new movie they’re starring in…Singin’ in the Rain.

Yes, it’s a little meta (especially for 1952), but seeing that final shot, and hearing that wonderful music really lifts your spirits. And, I think that’s a wonderful thing.

Some people (such as myself) tend to think happy endings are kind of contrived and sappy. However, I wouldn’t want anything else from this film. Top to bottom, Singin’ in the Rain is the kind of movie that you might go into feeling depressed, but you’ll come out of it with a smile on your face, and I think more movies need to have that quality. It’s also why even though there have been many great musicals over the years, Singin’ in the Rain still stands at the top. It might be 74 years old, but what does that matter when it's timeless?