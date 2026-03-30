I'm A 42-Year-Old Man Who Loves The Spice Girls Movie, Spice World. Here's Why.

Picture this: the year is 1997. I'm 14 years old, and I'm in love with Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice. I'm sitting in the movie theater, probably getting ready to watch the iconic movie Titanic , Eraser, or something along those lines, and what should pop up on the screen but a trailer for a Spice Girls movie titled Spice World.

And I. Went. Nuts. Internally, of course. It’s not like I squealed like a little girl (at least not externally). Because look, even though I'm the kind of guy who's into horror movies , loves westerns, and enjoys violent anime from the ‘80s and ‘90s , I’m also a devoted fan of the Spice Girls. Do you know what I call that? The duality of man.

But seriously, I love the Spice Girls, and I love Spice World! Here’s why.

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(Image credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

Forget Wu-Tang Forever. Spice Girls Forever!

Okay, despite the header, I actually love the Wu-Tang Clan. I’ve written about The RZA , and I’ve discussed Mr. Mef . Because the Wu-Tang Clan was my favorite group growing up… in public. But when I was all alone in my room, I blasted “Say You’ll Be There.” Of course, I had the Spice Girls’ debut album, Spice, but I also had their second album, Spiceworld, as well as their final album, 2000’s Forever.

And much like Wu-Tang, the Spice Girls even released solo albums, and I have all of them. If I had to pick a favorite, I’d go with my childhood crush, Mel C’s (Melanie Chisholm) debut album, “Northern Star,” but I also really like Baby Spice’s (Emma Bunton) album, “Free Me.” The point I’m trying to make here is that I REALLY LIKE THE SPICE GIRLS, and my one lament is that I never got to see them in concert, and might have missed my chance when I had the opportunity.

But do you know what will have to be the next best thing for me? 1997’s Spice World, which is all about my favorite girl group on the way to a big concert. In a lot of ways - and I’m not the first person to make this comparison - the film is similar to The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night, in that it’s all about the lead-up to a performance.

However, the whole film is just plain ridiculous, and the best part is it was released at the height of the group’s popularity. So in a lot of ways, it feels like a big part of my Spice Girls experience growing up, making it one of my favorite ‘90s movies… even if it’s not one of the best .

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(Image credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

The Movie Has Some Silly Guest Appearances

Okay, so back in the ‘90s, when I was a dumb kid, you honestly couldn’t tell me that there was anybody bigger than the Spice Girls. Sure, this was around the same time that the Backstreet Boys were tearing it up and NSYNC was just starting to become prominent, but come on now. Those were American groups. The Spice Girls were from across the pond and a global phenomenon. There was nothing bigger than them.

Which is what I thought when I first saw Spice World, not realizing at the time that it had James Bond himself, as Roger Moore, playing the head of their record label. But it doesn’t stop there, as it also has Meat Loaf as their bus driver, Elvis Costello as a bartender, and even Elton freaking John playing himself.

At the time - again, being a dumb kid - I didn’t even realize how star-studded this movie actually was. A pre-Dr. House Hugh Laurie plays Hercule Poirot , and Stephen Fry plays a judge. In fact, the only actor I did recognize at the time was Bob Hoskins, and that’s only because I knew him from the atrocious Super Mario Bros. movie (which I happen to love now). That said, now that I’m older and more well-versed in entertainment, I really appreciate all of these seemingly random guest appearances. They’re so good!

(Image credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

The Plot Is Utterly Ridiculous

Honestly, if you asked me to make a Spice Girls movie, I don’t think I ever would have come up with what this fever dream of a film ended up being. The story mostly concerns the Spice Girls being at the top of their game, but also stressed out with their fame.

That’s a good enough plot right there, but the film ends up going into hyperdrive when an evil newspaper owner wants to ruin their careers by getting them in uncompromising pictures. He does this by sending out a relentless photographer (Richard O’ Brien) who never lets up. Meanwhile, there’s the meta-narrative of Hollywood writers trying to make a Spice Girls movie… that’s going on within the movie.

While this is all going on, the Spice Girls are planning for an upcoming concert, which is getting in the way of them hanging out with their pregnant best bud, Nicola (Naoko Mori). So did you get all that? There’s a newspaper owner trying to ruin their career, writers are trying to make a Spice Girls movie, a concert to prepare for, and it’s all getting in the way of them spending time with their best friend. Phew! Not only that, but it all culminates in a crazy bus ride through London, with Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) at the wheel.

The best part, though, is that all five members of the group are willing to poke fun at themselves, as they almost seem like caricatures. It’s kind of like the Weird Al movie with Daniel Radcliffe, but decades earlier. It all just works.

(Image credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

It Has Grown To Cult Classic Status

In the end, I think the thing I like the most about Spice World is that it's now become a bit of a cult classic. It’s also the kind of film that works even if you aren’t a fan of the Spice Girls (It’s like a way zanier, grrrl power version of This is Spinal Tap ), but it’s so much better if you do like them, to which this goofball comedy lets every member of the group shine.

In fact, that might be my favorite part about the film - the fact that every member gets the spotlight. Because in a lot of ways, the Spice Girls were like the Ninja Turtles. By that, I mean everybody had their favorite member of the group. However, the cool thing about Spice World is that each member gets at least one opportunity to feel like the star attraction, which I can’t say for every movie featuring a group of multiple members.

It’s for that reason, and the fact that this movie has now attained cult status, that I still love Spice World, even as a 42-year-old man in the year 2026. But what do you think? Do you also love Spice World as much as I do? I’d love to hear your thoughts!