The Sweet Memento Cary Elwes Gave Rob Reiner When They Wrapped The Princess Bride

While the cast and crew of The Princess Bride were making the film, they may not have had an inkling of just how popular it would eventually become. Rob Reiner's classic film has since become a classic with what feels like an endless list of quotable lines. To this day, Cary Elwes is still cited for his role as Westley and still discusses it. On that note, Elwes, recently recalled one priceless item from the set that he passed off to Reiner when the movie wrapped production.

In 1987's The Princess Bride, Elwes’ character is inseparable from his sword throughout the film. However, the actor ultimately parted with the cool accessory, giving it to Reiner. And Elwes had a great take on why he did that:

I gave it to Rob Reiner on the last day of filming. My memories of the film are my greatest keepsake.

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So, during his recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Elwes said he was less interested in actual keepsakes and more so on he memories he'd made on set. With that, I can completely understand why Elwes gifted the prop to the movie’s valiant director. Now, I can't help but wonder what Reiner did with the sword!

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Sweetly enough, it was love at first sight for Rob Reiner regarding Cary Elwes taking on the role of Westley. Per Vice, he had seen the actor in an early screening of 1986 costume drama Lady Jane and thought he was instantly perfect for the role. During the casting process, Elwes was out in Germany shooting a film called Maschenka, so Reiner actually the director flew all the way to Europe to meet with him.

Sadly, Rob Reiner died at the age of 78 alongside his wife, Michelle (who was 70), back in December. They were found stabbed to death in their home in Brentwood, California. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested hours later and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as part of what remains an active homicide investigation.

Cary Elwes was one of the first celebrities to react to the Reiners' deaths after the news broke. He posted a black and white photo of his and Rob's chairs on the set of The Princess Bride with the caption “No words…” Here it is below:

A post shared by Cary Elwes (@caryelwes) A photo posted by on

Cary Elwes also talked about Rob Reiner on the late director's birthday back in March. Aside from pointing out that Reiner would've been 79, Elwes also said at the time that it was “still hard to believe you’re gone,” and he also said he'd been “missing” the director “so much.” These sweet tributes and anecdotes (including the mention of the Westley's sword) further emphasize the bond that Elwes and Reiner forged while working together. And, with Reiner now gone, I can imagine Elwes holding onto those "keepsakes" even closer.

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Months on, the Hollywood community continues to mourn the Reiners. Still, it's been lovely to see all the sweet tributes and hear the wonderful stories that have been shared about them, including the anecdote Martin Sheen recently shared. Those who are feeling particularly nostalgic for Elwes and Rob's collaboration on The Princess Bride can check out the movie now using a Disney+ subscription.