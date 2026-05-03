I Know Everybody's Excited For The New Highlander, But Can I Just Gush Over The 1986 Original, Please?

Okay, so I know we’re all excited about the new Highlander, right? It was stuck in development hell for years, but now that we’re seeing real progress on it (with Karen Gillan even sharing set pics) , now is definitely the time to get hyped.

However, as somebody who has always been a fan of the original Highlander movies (and yes, I know, Highlander II sucks, I’m with you ), I just want to make sure that we don’t forget about the first movie. Because even though I know it has its faults , I still think it’s one of the coolest movies of all time.

So, if you’ll permit me, I’d just like to gush over the 1986 original, okay? Because I can already feel the quickening coming on.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It Has The Greatest Queen Song Ever Written, And I Will Die On That Hill

A while ago, I wrote about Flash Gordon , and the thing about that movie is that it’s pretty much impossible to separate the film from its awesome Queen soundtrack, namely the title song, “Flash’s Theme” . Honestly, if you ask a lot of people in the know, they’ll tell you that it’s one of Queen’s finest songs. In fact, I personally think it could go toe-to-toe with other famous Queen songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are the Champions”, and “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

However, what if I were to tell you that Queen’s best song wasn’t any of the aforementioned titles, but rather, their song, “Princes of the Universe” from the movie Highlander? Yes, I’m dead serious. It might be because I can’t disassociate the Highlander series - which I adore - from this amazing track.

For example, it wasn’t just in the first movie, as it was also the theme song for the television series starring Adrian Paul. Not only that, but it’s also used whenever the movies want to show how badass these “princes of the universe” can actually be.

That’s just it. So few movies - especially these days - have memorable themes, and Highlander does. I know you might find this hyperbolic, but I actually feel like this song is just as iconic as the main theme from Superman, or “The Imperial March” from Star Wars. And we wouldn't have it without the original movie.

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(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Concept Of The First Movie Is Still So Badass, It Makes Me Want To Cry

Do you want to know something I love? Ridiculous lore. Now, I know today's generation is all about “the lore” for pretty much every story that exists these days (for example, my kids were once trying to regale me with the lore of Garten of Banban, and they were talking to me for about ten minutes straight), but lore never really seemed all that important - at least to me - when it came to stories back in the day. Highlander was different.

Within this small film, you had a story of immortals who have been waging battle for centuries. The story starts in a parking garage, and two men WITH SWORDS battle each other to the death, running atop car hoods and doing backflips! Like, what is going on? Once the one in the trenchcoat (Christopher Lambert) decapitates the other, he absorbs his energy, and it’s pretty much the coolest thing of all time (I mean, I think so at least).

We then learn through flashbacks that the man in the trenchcoat is named Connor MacLeod from the Clan MacLeod. He’s a Highlander who learns that he’s immortal once he survives a fatal blow from a knight. He gets exiled rather than executed, and then meets another immortal played by Sean Connery (who’s flamboyantly dressed, though not as flamboyant as he was in Zardoz ).

It’s through Connery’s character that we learn about things like “the Quickening,” and “The Prize,” and all matters of nonsensical lore, and I love every second of it.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Christopher Lambert Is Just Like, The Coolest Dude

The first time I saw Christopher Lambert wasn’t through Highlander, but rather through one of the greatest video game movies of all time , 1995’s Mortal Kombat. In fact, one reason why its abysmal sequel , Mortal Kombat Annihilation, sucks so much is that it has 100% less Christopher Lambert. I mean, come on. How could you not love a Lord Raiden who says, "I don’t think so…heh, heh, heh."?

However, I went from Mortal Kombat to Highlander, and man oh man, is Lambert so cool here. I think what really sells it is that he’s a character trapped in two different worlds. On one end, you have the Highlander who doesn’t know he’s an immortal yet. Lambert plays this role convincingly, and we root for him to learn the truth about who he really is in this strange world of immortals and lightning.

And then, you have Lambert living in the modern age as an immortal. He’s constantly being challenged to battle, and he’s brave in the face of adversity, especially when he’s up against a massive man known as The Kurgan (Clancy Brown). When Lambert says, “There can be only one,” and windows explode behind him, you believe it, man.

Lambert is just the coolest dude in this movie, and he’s yet another reason why this first film is aces. But, he’s not alone…

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

And Sean Connery As Our Mentor Type? Does It Get Any Better Than This?

When it comes to the hero’s journey, there’s a character we often see again and again in stories, and that’s the wise old man archetype. In Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, it’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. In Avatar: The Last Airbender, it’s the previous Avatars…or Uncle Iroh. In Harry Potter, it’s Albus Dumbledore. The point is that in many stories, there's a sage-like character who’s a source of knowledge and wisdom that the hero can rely on for part of their journey. Highlander has that character, too, and Sean Connery plays it.

Not only that, but he isn’t like the old men you typically see wearing threadbare robes in a cave. Instead, this dude has drip for days, and he’s probably the coolest character in the entire movie. Going by the name Juan Sanchez-Villalobos Ramirez, Connery’s character is known as The Spaniard, but he’s actually an Egyptian who’s lived in Japan and Spain for centuries.

He teaches Connor all about the world of the immortals, and also how to be a better swordsman. An adept fighter himself, he helps guide Connor and teaches him.

Connery is a bright spot in an already badass movie, and one of the coolest mentor types ever.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

In The End, I’m Pumped For This Reboot, Too, But Let’s Not Forget The Kickass Original

So, yes, I’m super pumped for this Highlander reboot, too. I love Henry Cavill, I love the prospect of it feeling like John Wick with blades, and I love the idea of a new audience falling in love with this franchise.

But, please! Let’s not forget about the awesome original!

I think people who haven’t seen it before should watch it now, and I also think that anybody who has seen it should watch it again.

It’s the kind of movie that was wholly original when it debuted back in 1986, and it’s a cult classic for a reason. So, even though we’re getting a reboot…THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!