The Complaints About The New Michael Biopic Are (Mostly) Not What I Expected From The Critics’ Reviews
The critics vary on the way it makes them feel.
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So, I saw the new Michael biopic last night ahead of its release on the 2026 movie calendar and had a blast. Honestly, it was like a two-hour non-stop rundown of greatest hits, but the film stops at an unexpected place, so I wasn't surprised when the critics had strong opinions about the way the biopic makes them feel. I was surprised, though, about what exactly the complaints mostly centered on.
While I thought people would have been complaining more about the timeline — Antoine Fuqua's movie takes the pop icon’s career only into the late '80s — the real complaints had far more to do with how the movie dove into Michael Jackson himself. There’s a lot that works, The Wrap’s William Bibbiani writes, but with no mention of the sexual abuse allegations he faced, the movie presents an incomplete and inaccurate narrative. The critic writes:
Michael focuses on the period of the singer’s life from his first performances with The Jackson 5 through the late ‘80s, and an acknowledgement at the end of the movie that there’s more to Michael’s story makes it unclear if a second film might be able to fill in those gaps.Article continues below
The original Michael ending addressed allegations of abuse against 13-year-old Jordan Chandler; however, due to an agreement between the Jackson and Chandler families to never dramatize those events, that ending was deemed “unusable.” Director Antoine Fuqua reportedly spent a lot of money to reshoot the ending that audiences will see.
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert says while making no mention of Michael Jackson’s legal troubles doesn’t help the movie, its biggest sin is a lack of complex interest in Michael himself. Daniels gives it just 1 star out of 4, saying Michael isn’t a movie — it’s a playlist. He continues:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN rates the upcoming music biopic an “Awful” 3 out of 10 and calls it a “frictionless, flat, paper-thin story” that does what should be impossible when speaking about Michael Jackson by making him utterly boring. Adlakha’s review reads:
However, Pete Hammond of Deadline says Michael Jackson fans are sure to eat up this feel-good biopic. Jaafar Jackson channels his uncle in uncanny ways, making us believe the King of Pop is with here with us once again. Hammond writes:
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David Rooney of THR says this may appear on the surface to be your run-of-the-mill music bio-drama — Michael being the sanitized, fan-friendly, family-sanctioned film that it is — but Rooney finds the project actually quite thoughtful and intimate. It’s a portrait of a damaged man, the critic says, “whose sharp professional instincts seemed at odds with his gentle demeanor.” He concludes:
I would have expected more critics to be upset that Michael cuts off before reaching the point in the late artist’s life that could explore his reclusiveness, his relationships, cosmetic surgeries and, of course, the sexual assault allegations. I suppose the tease of a possible second movie is enough to allay those concerns for now.
If you want to see what Jaafar Jackson has to offer as the King of Pop, be sure to get your tickets to Michael when it hits the big screen on Friday, April 24.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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