Snow White: What We Know About The Upcoming Live-Action Disney Film

In a world that is constantly filled by upcoming live-action Disney remakes , sequels, reboots, and so much more, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that Disney is releasing yet another remake. In May 2023, the company released The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, to good reviews that carried the film to the heights of the box office.

Well, you better get your singing voices ready and check every apple you see, because the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is upon us, simply titled Snow White. But, when is this new movie going to come out? And who can we expect to star as the titular character? For all the questions you have about Snow White, here is what we know so far about the upcoming Disney movie.

As of June 2023, Snow White is set to come out on March 22, 2024. This was confirmed by Variety back in September 2022, and thankfully, there hasn’t been any change to that date.

That’s an excellent addition to our 2024 movie release schedule . March, in general, for 2024 is already looking to have some epic releases, such as Kung Fu Panda 4, the horror film, A Quiet Place: Day One , and so far, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the continuation of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but a part of me thinks that might be delayed.

Either way, March is looking to be a great month for film fans.

Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Will Star

Could you think of anyone else more awesome for these roles? Deadline confirmed that Rachel Zegler is playing Snow White , continuing to show off her singing pipes as the titular character.

Zegler is already having a heck of a career at her young age, starring in West Side Story before getting roles in both Shazam: Fury of the Gods and the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and to know that she’s going to be the next live-action Disney princess is so awesome. She has the perfect voice for it – and after seeing her in West Side Story, you know she’s going to act brilliantly.

Also confirmed by Deadline is that Gal Gadot will be playing the Evil Queen, the main villain of Snow White, and the one who utters that classic phrase, “Magic Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all?”

Gadot's career has gotten bigger and bigger over the last decade, starring as Wonder Woman in the DCEU, as well as in Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and more, but I’ve never pictured her as a villain – until now, and I have a feeling she’s going to kill it – and Snow White, if we’re being honest.

Andrew Burnap And Martin Klebba Have Also Joined On

While we don’t know much more about the cast besides Zegler and Gadot, we do know that there are at least two other actors confirmed to be playing roles. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Andrew Burnap is going to be joining Snow White, where he will play a new character who also sings.

The actor is mainly known for his amazing performances on Broadway, which he has already won a Tony Award for with his role in The Inheritance, but he’s also expanded into movies and television, including 2022’s Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu.

The second cast member we also know about is Martin Klebba. According to a video recorded at a Fan Expo in Dever (via Comicbook ), Klebba is set to portray Grumpy in Snow White. Klebba has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows already, including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise , Oz the Great and Powerful, Ted 2, and more, so it’ll be exciting to see him in this role.

Rachel Zegler Said That Snow White Is Going To Be “A Lot Stronger” In The Live-Action

If we’re being honest, Snow White isn’t the first Disney princess I think of when it comes to my favorites, just because I personally never really connected with her. But Rachel Zegler, in a December 2021 interview with BuzzFeed , confirmed that they’re really trying to make Snow White “a lot stronger” in the upcoming adaptation and that her narrative is going to be changed so that she isn’t just rescued by a prince:

There's not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticized — even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much — but criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued. And I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who's working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that's a lot stronger. And I'm very, very excited to be able to bring that to life.

That is one of the biggest reasons why I was never a huge fan of Snow White, so to hear that they are updating her story makes me super excited for this movie – and curious to see how they change it for a modern-day audience.

Marc Webb Is Directing

Another thing we can confirm is that Marc Webb is directing Snow White, as confirmed by Variety . The director has done many other movies, including the Amazing Spider-Man franchise for Sony starring Andrew Garfield , as well as 500 Days of Summer, Gifted, and The Only Living Boy in New York.

Greta Gerwig Is Co-Writing The Screenplay With Erin Cressida Wilson

If you were wondering who's writing Snow White, we can confirm that Greta Gerwig is going to be co-writing the script with Erin Cressida Wilson, according to Vogue . Gerwig has come out with some incredible films over the last few years that she has written, including Lady Bird, Little Women, and the upcoming Barbie, so I’m so eager to see the vision she brings to this film.

Wilson has also worked on many movies, including Chloe, Secretary, The Girl on the Train and more, and it’ll be awesome to see these two screenwriters come together in order to retell this story in a brilliant way.

Filming Was Underway In 2022

Filming for the movie began in March 2022, according to KFTV , but was halted for a time in that same month after a fire broke out on the set, according to Deadline . However, that didn’t stop them for too long, and filming resumed shortly after.

When Rachel Zegler presented at the 2022 Academy Awards, she said that Gal Gadot was currently filming in the U.K. and was “holding down the fort,” according to Extra TV .

Afterwards, in April 2022, Gadot posted to her Instagram stories (via Twitter ) that she had finished up her scenes for the movie. Not that long after, People got a first-look at Zegler in Snow White’s iconic outfit, and in July 2022, she confirmed that she had wrapped her scenes, with a brief post on Twitter :

the love this film has brought me is magical

Truly, there is so much to love about this movie, and hearing all the filming updates from everyone has been so much fun.

I seriously can’t wait for March 2024, and I am hoping that this movie isn't delayed, because I’m eager to see these two stars in this version of Snow White. Am I going to suddenly fall in love with her on March 22nd? Only time will tell.