Some Twitters Are Going Off About The New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer, And 9/11 Is Involved

Transformers fans are certainly looking forward to the new movie, Rise of the Beasts, but as a franchise Transformers isn't exactly the sort of thing that gets people worked up. The films tend to get seen by a lot of people and make a lot of money, professional critics tend to think they're dumb, and then we all move on with our lives. But on the eve of the new movie's release Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has actually generated a bit of controversy, surrounding the World Trade Center and September 11.

Writer Daniel Kibblesmith posted a screen grab to Twitter of a trailer for Rise of the Beasts that, as he said, successfully did its job of getting him to stop scrolling. In this case, it showed a shot of a pre-2001 New York City, with the World Trade Center standing, but with massive clouds of dark smoke in the background.

Among everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the fact that the movie is set in the mid-1990s, putting it between the last film, Bumblebee, and the rest of the main franchise. While the continuity makes almost no sense, what it does mean is that the World Trade Center should be there. But the fact that New York will be the location for a major Transformers battle isn't lost on people seeing the shot, even if many are calling it out with jokes.

While the shot certainly "makes sense" within the context of the film, it was clearly an intentional decision to set the movie in New York and to include a shot like this. It's very intentionally provocative. While 9/11 imagery and symbolism is certainly no stranger in Hollywood since 2001, this goes a bit beyond symbolism and is clearly an intentional reference.

Nobody in the replies or quote tweeting the original seems to be particularly upset or offended by the image. There is some degree of surprise that the filmmakers would "go there" but that's about it. For a long time, unless a movie was specifically about the 9/11 tragedy, films tended to downplay any direct reference to it.

Both the decision to include this shot and the response to it, if nothing else, show that America has moved far enough beyond the events of 9/11 that it's perhaps not as sensitive a subject. A trailer for Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie was pulled from theaters in 2001 following the attacks. Certainly, a lot has changed since then.

Even Kibblesmith says in a follow-up tweet that he doesn't have any real problem with the mage, he was simply surprised to see it. If nothing else the viral nature of the initial image will, if nothing else, make people aware that it exists. While it might not bother a lot of people, there may be some who would have a problem with it, and at least this way they know.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Transformers: Rise of the Beasts handles this massive destructive battle in New York in context, rather than just looking at a few random shots. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters in June.