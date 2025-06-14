With Halle Berry And Van Hunt’s Engagement 'On Hold,' Will They Actually Get Married? An Insider Drops Claims
A proposal has been made, but will it be accepted?
Halle Berry dropped some big news just days ago, as she revealed that longtime boyfriend Van Hunt proposed to her. However, it would seem that the A-list actress has yet to formally provide a response to her beau. During the same interview in which she confirmed the proposal, Berry provided an explanation for why she’d yet to accept or reject the offer. So there remains a question as to whether Hunt and Berry might ever actually jump the broom. With that, a source is dropping alleged details on whether the couple will take the leap.
The engagement was revealed when Halle Berry and Van Hunt appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends earlier this month. Berry expressed hope that they will get married at some point, yet she also said that she didn’t believe they needed it to “validate” their relationship. An insider spoke to InTouch Weekly about the couple’s current situation and, despite the engagement being “on hold,” the unnamed person feels optimistic about the chances of Hunt and Berry exchanging vows:
It was in 2020 that the now-58-year-old Halle Berry began dating now-55-year-old Van Hunt, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter amid the COVID pandemic. The two haven’t hidden their affection for each other, as they’ve posted about each other on social media on multiple occasions. Berry, in particular, has penned sweet posts to Hunt and even gushed about her holidays with him as well.
During her Today interview, the X-Men alum acknowledged her previous marriages to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez. The actress – who’s clapped back at trolls who claim she can’t keep a man – have tied the knot a few times already, but she believes the “Moving Targets” performer is the person she “should have married” from the jump. However, the insider claims that reason she’s open to being wed once again is because she allegedly no longer feels “shame” over her other relationships:
Halle Berry’s been open about having manifested the kind of relationship she wanted. Not only that. She also explained she had to take time and become comfortable with being alone, and she was for two years before meeting her latest partner. The insider says that the mother of two reportedly didn’t rush into her latest romance and claims that it goes deeper than a physical attraction:
At the end of the day, it’s ultimately up to both Halle Berry and Van Hunt as to whether they want to get married. Time will tell whether they'll walk down the aisle together. In the meantime though, their comments about each other seem to indicate that they’re happy with where they are as a couple right now.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
