With Halle Berry And Van Hunt’s Engagement 'On Hold,' Will They Actually Get Married? An Insider Drops Claims

Halle Berry dropped some big news just days ago, as she revealed that longtime boyfriend Van Hunt proposed to her. However, it would seem that the A-list actress has yet to formally provide a response to her beau. During the same interview in which she confirmed the proposal, Berry provided an explanation for why she’d yet to accept or reject the offer. So there remains a question as to whether Hunt and Berry might ever actually jump the broom. With that, a source is dropping alleged details on whether the couple will take the leap.

The engagement was revealed when Halle Berry and Van Hunt appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends earlier this month. Berry expressed hope that they will get married at some point, yet she also said that she didn’t believe they needed it to “validate” their relationship. An insider spoke to InTouch Weekly about the couple’s current situation and, despite the engagement being “on hold,” the unnamed person feels optimistic about the chances of Hunt and Berry exchanging vows:

Halle says Van is her soulmate. She’s 100 percent sure she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. Before meeting Van, she swore off ever getting married again, she was so disillusioned with men and with the whole ‘fairytale ending’ fantasy. But then she met Van, and she opened up her heart again, and the truth is, she does feel like he is her happy ending — the one she was meant to be with all along.

It was in 2020 that the now-58-year-old Halle Berry began dating now-55-year-old Van Hunt, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter amid the COVID pandemic. The two haven’t hidden their affection for each other, as they’ve posted about each other on social media on multiple occasions. Berry, in particular, has penned sweet posts to Hunt and even gushed about her holidays with him as well.

During her Today interview, the X-Men alum acknowledged her previous marriages to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez. The actress – who’s clapped back at trolls who claim she can’t keep a man – have tied the knot a few times already, but she believes the “Moving Targets” performer is the person she “should have married” from the jump. However, the insider claims that reason she’s open to being wed once again is because she allegedly no longer feels “shame” over her other relationships:

Looking back at her failed marriages, she doesn’t have shame anymore. She just sees them as having lasted for as long as they were meant to. She knows people will have plenty of comments for her when she announces that she’s getting married again, but she’s so in love with Van, and so certain about him as a person, that she doesn’t care.

Halle Berry’s been open about having manifested the kind of relationship she wanted. Not only that. She also explained she had to take time and become comfortable with being alone, and she was for two years before meeting her latest partner. The insider says that the mother of two reportedly didn’t rush into her latest romance and claims that it goes deeper than a physical attraction:

[Van] is the first man she truly got to know before jumping into bed, and in her mind that’s very significant because she was able to see him so clearly as a person. She wasn’t blinded by all the hormones that happen with sex. In her past relationships, things moved very quickly, passion was the name of the game, but with Van, it all went much slower. The passion is there for sure. They’re still wildly attracted to each other, but it’s a much deeper love than just physical attraction.

At the end of the day, it’s ultimately up to both Halle Berry and Van Hunt as to whether they want to get married. Time will tell whether they'll walk down the aisle together. In the meantime though, their comments about each other seem to indicate that they’re happy with where they are as a couple right now.