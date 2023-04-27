Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Offers Some Epic Action And Pete Davidson's First Lines In The Franchise

Five years have passed since the Transformers movies have had a presence in theaters. While 2018’s Bumblebee made quite the impression on audiences and critics all over, the decision was made to instead make Transformers: Rise of the Beasts the next stepping stone to continue the franchise’s lifespan. Director Steven Caple Jr.’s entry on the schedule of 2023’s new movie releases has already shown some of the reasons why it was the smart move, and now thanks to the second trailer, we have some prime Pete Davidson wisecracks and amazing action on our plates.

Paramount released this next look at Optimus Prime’s quest to spare the human world from the evil Decepticons, as part of the studio’s fanfare surrounding CinemaCon. As you can see, the Anthony Ramos/Dominique Fishback-led adventure, the cinematic age of Beast Wars are upon us. The wait, it seems, has been well worth it too, as some of the battle shots towards the end of this footage are incredibly impressive.

Watching Optimus Primal, voiced by Ron Perlman himself, swinging on giant structures and taking out robotic scorpions is basically the bedrock of what Transformers was built on. That, and getting to hear Autobots like Pete Davidson's Mirage joke about how Unicron is big enough to eat a literal planet. There really is more than meets the eye to these bots.

You read that right readers, Unicron is coming to Earth, and our collective fate is in the balance. Although the more planet-bound threat of Scourge, voiced by Peter Dinklage, is another formidable foe that human and Autobot are going to have to square off against. As was the case with the installments that came before it, what we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts includes one hell of a voice cast.

On top of those actors previously mentioned, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is also part of Rise of the Beasts' roster, and we finally get to hear her first lines as well. Voicing the Maximal known as Airazor, it's been an eventful 24 hours for the beloved actor as she also appeared in yesterday's A Haunting in Venice teaser. Action, danger, and an acclaimed voice cast. Yep, this is indeed a Transformers movie we've got under the hood!

The first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer showed the world its first glimpse at beloved Beast Wars characters like Optimus Primal in action, and that was enough to get the motors started. That sort of hype has suggested that fans of the ‘80s/’90s era of Autobot action should get pumped . As if the 1994 setting and sick needle drops weren't enough to back that claim, the fun we're seeing in this reel is something that only bolsters those statements.