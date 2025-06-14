That Time Monica Barbaro Deftly Dodged The Question When Asked About Starring In A New Movie With Boyfriend Andrew Garfield

Monica Barbaro is a woman of many talents. She is an incredible actress who has proven herself with her roles in A Complete Unknown and Top Gun: Maverick. She's also a talented musician, which she showcased while portraying Joan Baez in the aforementioned Bob Dylan biopic. It also seems like she has another new Hollywood talent, dodging unwanted questions from entertainment journalists. She recently proved that by brushing off a question regarding her boyfriend and future co-star Andrew Garfield, impressively directing the attention towards the film instead of her personal life.

This happened when Barbaro attended the premiere of Fubar Season 2 , the show she stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in. She seemed excited to answer questions about the buzzy 2025 TV schedule entry and working with one of the most iconic action stars of all time. Then Entertainment Tonight decided to address the elephant in the room: Barbaro was recently cast alongside her reported partner, Andrew Garfield, in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film, Artificial. When she was asked about how she feels about working with Garfield, she deftly responded, saying:

I'm excited to work with the whole cast, it's gonna be a great time.

For context, Barbaro and Garfield have been reportedly dating since the beginning of this year. The couple has been spotted on numerous outings together, and their relationship was seemingly confirmed when The Amazing Spider-Man star was photographed meeting up with his beau after the Met Gala. The two have kept things pretty quiet, as Barbaro has even deleted all social media , so dodging this line of questioning was an unsurprising move by the Oscar nominee .

Outside of Barbaro and Garfield, the cast of this movie is also set to include Anora standout Yura Borisov, who also received a 2025 Oscar nomination for his performance last year.

According to Deadline, Artificial is set to revolve around OpenAI when the company saw CEO Sam Altman’s employment status change dramatically over a few days. The script is written by Simon Rich, who is mostly known for being a former writer at Saturday Night Live and a humorist for The New Yorker. It sounds like a new direction for all talent involved, and I can’t wait to learn more.

The project is an exciting one, so luckily for Barbaro, there was a lot to talk about outside of just working alongside her boyfriend. She made sure to note her excitement about collaborating with Guadagnino, and how everyone in Hollywood wants to work with the Call Me By Your Name filmmaker. She said:

I can’t really say anything yet. I’m so excited to work with Luca. He’s just like one of my favorite directors, and I think everyone aspires to work with him, so I’m excited about that.

Maybe someday we will get cutesy buzzy details about Barbaro and Garfield's relationship, but for right now, the actress seems to be keeping her personal life personal. Gracefully avoiding questions like this is a move many celebrities have perfected over time, and it seems like she has it down. Right now, I’m focusing on the project as well, at least until this couple decides to open up and share their love story with the world.

