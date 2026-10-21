We’re still living in the high of all this Spider-Man content we’ve gotten this year, and I’m here for it. Though some fans are more dedicated than others about producing unique "artistic interpretations" of the newest movie. In fact, someone recreated Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s bathhouse scene in LEGO, and I can’t get enough.

If you’ve seen the latest installment, then you’re already aware that when Yelena shows up on screen then all bets (or shirts) are off. Natasha’s younger sister has certainly been a scene-stealer every time she has shown up, and apparently that translates to LEGO. The scene (almost) perfectly captures the scene in which Peter visits Yelena at her “office.” (Otherwise known as the scene where she calls his problems “small potatoes.”) The LEGO scene recreates this interaction right down to Yelena’s messy hairstyle, and all credit goes to Trevor Carlee who posted the video on his Instagram:

The newest Spider-Man, which totally killed at the box office btw , owes at least some of its charm to the humor. Whether it was Peter "borrowing" clothes or the spa scene, Brand New Day delivered. In large part thanks to Florence Pugh’s dynamic with Tom Holland, which was definitely a favorite part of the movie for many fans. Before you ask, Yelena will be back again . When we do see her again, I fully expect Yelena to be her normal snarky self in Doomsday, and her humor will definitely be needed given the ‘end of the world’ vibes.

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Though this LEGO scene gave fans something to hold them over until then, and proves that the well-received Spider-Man follow-up continues to thrive. Not even web shooters could hold fans back from freaking out:

"Put Lego Yelena in everything! 😍" - @katemarshwriting

"The 10 Mysterios fan art joke is seriously underrated" - @jreske

"I love Yelena so much, hilarious scene 😂" - @tsripun

"I LOOOOVE the scene hhhhh love how you did the water 😌" - @marsuavrilwinter

"Between the tiles floating so perfectly and how clear they are this is honestly the best part of this LEGO recreation" - @saishagirl

I second the request to have more Yelena. Anyone who agrees can raise their hand. However, there was a minor complaint with the LEGO scene that kept it from being 100% perfect. A few fans, such as @benknight.815, pointed out, “Anyone else waiting for peter’s feet to pop up?” Others subtly left GIFs or screenshots of the moment when Peter's feet stick up at the pool mid-conversation. While that little detail seems to be missing, I still think this is one of the best fan interpretations I’ve seen.

The Spidey scene certainly helps keep us from overthinking (or is it just me?) about the Doomsday trailers while we wait for the movie to finally hit the 2026 schedule on December 18. Plus, we have VisionQuest which can be watched with a Disney+ subscription .

Until Doomsday arrives, I think Carlee should recreate other scenes from the movie. Perhaps, Peter borrowing clothes. Now, I know I’m not the only one thinking it, but someone should definitely drop the creator the suggestion.