This Wild Stat About Peter Parker’s Wrinkly Spider-Man Suit Makes Me Realize How Far Blue Screen Has Come
Well, this tidbit blew my mind.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the home of a ton of different franchises, which grace theaters and stream with a Disney+ subscription. Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies are particularly popular, just look at Brand New Day's record-breaking box office performance. Information about the previous films are still coming out, and one fun fact about Peter Parker's wrinkly suit has me shocked at the stage of CGI as a whole.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will likely recall Doc Ock's entrance in No Way Home. Peter starts the scene wearing a wrinkled suit, as he's trying to impress an MIT administrator. In a clip from Vanity Fair's Instagram, visual effects supervisor Kelly Port shared how that costume piece came together, saying:
Tom Holland might be known for accidentally revealing spoilers, but he also brings a ton of creativity and physicality to his ongoing role in the MCU. Case in point: the bridge scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring a stunt by the actor, as well as a great idea for how his costume should look after being in the Iron Spider suit. Although it's the way the visual effects department pulled this off that's really blowing my mind.
Later in the same clip, Port revealed that it was actually easier to digitally put the Spider-Man suit over Tom Holland, than trying to render all the details that would come with his wrinkled suit. As he explained:
One might think that digitally creating a blazer and slacks would be easier than Peter's badass Iron Spider suit, but that's not the case. After all, we'd seen the suit in action during Spider-Man: Infinity War. Wrinkles might be hard to iron out IRL, but they're likely even more difficult to create and track via CGI in a believable way. Color me intrigued.
MCU typically seems like a well-oiled machine for fans, so it's always fun to learn how the sausage gets made. Every costume transformation takes time and thought, and you can see Kelly Port tell this story below:
As previously mentioned, Brand New Day is the latest Spider-Man movie to achieve massive success, with Tom Holland's hero continuing to be one of the most popular characters in the entire MCU. Fans are hoping that BND's credits scene is setting up his role in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, but we'll have to wait for official confirmation from the studio.
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters now, while its predecessors are streaming on Disney+. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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