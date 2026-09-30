See Florence Pugh Sweetly Admit It Was Tom Holland Who Brought Her Back For Brand New Day
I want more Yelena in everything.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, to the joy of fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. The latest release is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which broke records upon arriving in theaters. That movie featured plenty of familiar faces, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and Florence Pugh's Yelena. It turns out that the latter actress was included thanks to Tom Holland himself. Let's break it all down.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer included Bruce Banner and The Punisher, but Yelena was more of a surprise. In a clip from The Tonight Show's Instagram, Pugh explained how her role in that blockbuster actually came about thanks to Holland. She started by offering:
Talk about a fun origin story. While Yelena has become a fan favorite character over the years, she was relatively unknown when debuting in Black Widow (which ish streaming with a Disney+ subscription). So when Tom Holland was asked about what heroes he'd like to see join his Spider-Man franchise, one might have assumed he'd name drop some of the big OG Avengers. Of course, that wasn't the case.
Later in the same interview, the Oscar-nominated actress spoke more about how Tom Holland brought her into the Spider-Man family. In her words:
Tom Holland might be known for accidentally revealing Marvel spoilers, but I've got to give him his flowers here. Despite limited screen time, Yelena was a delightful part of Brand New Day. I loved her calling Spidey's problems "small potatoes" and making him uncomfortable by meeting her in a spa aka her "office." Marvel fans often wonder why The Avengers aren't called in for solo movies, and Destin Daniel Cretton's movie addressed this by Peter going to Yelena for help. Add in the other heroes in the movie, and the latest Spider-Man movie felt like it was ripped straight from the comics.
Pugh will once again reprise her role as Yelena in Avengers: Doomsday as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans are hoping that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's credits scene means that Holland pop up in that movie or Secret Wars, but it's currently unclear if that'll happen. Fingers crossed we get to see Peter and Yelana back onscreen together soon.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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