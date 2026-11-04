I’m Obsessed With Tom Holland And Jon Bernthal’s Profanity-Laced Blooper Reel From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, with fans looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday. The latest title to hit theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became the highest grossing movie of all time upon its release. Bloopers from Destin Daniel Cretton's blockbuster have come out alongside its home release, and I can't get enough of Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland bickering and shouting curses during one sequence between Spidey and Punisher.

Holland and Bernthal's friendship has lasted years, and their chemistry was electric during No Way Home. While it was a joy seeing Peter Parker and Frank Castle's dynamic onscreen, there were clearly plenty of laughs that fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order didn't get to see. Case in point: the following blooper real that recently hit social media. Check it out below, and prepare for the Walking Dead star to drop an F-bomb or two.

Honestly, I'm obsessed with their dynamic. Clearly the two actors get a kick out of each other, and it's funny seeing how their friendship mirrors the relationship between Spider-Man and Punisher in Brand New Day. This is just one glimpse of the movie's set, so I can only imagine how many laughs were shared throughout principal photography.

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I'm not the only one tickled by seeing these two cutting up while shooting the most recent Spider-Man movie. Fans sounded off in the comments section on both Instagram and Twitter, with some of the responses reading:

"Friendly banter is a very generous way to describe Tom making Jon lose his mind over that prop. These Brand New Day bloopers are elite."

"the prop fail in this one genuinely got me. bloopers might be the best part of the home release"

"Jon Bernthal letting out all the swear words he couldn’t say in the actual movie 😂"

"Not him swearing on his life that he wasn't touching it... peak comedy ngl 😂"

"Straight up real life punisher vs real life Spider-Man"

Clearly fans agree with me, and love seeing this real-life friendship, and the ways that it runs parallel to the dynamic shared between Peter Parker and Frank Castle. I'm personally hoping that we get to see more bloopers from Bernthal and Holland, who also got to appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earlier this year.

Given that Frank is one of the few friends that Spidey has after No Way Home's ending erased him from the world's memories, I hope we get to see these two characters get more scenes together in future MCU projects. I assume Bernthal and Holland would agree given their A+ friendship.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is available to rent or purchase digitally as part of the 2026 movie release list, while the rest of the franchise is streaming over on Disney+. Fingers crossed we get more bloopers sometime soon.