Spider-Man: Brand New Day Wins Fifth-Straight Box Office Amid Coyote Vs. Acme’s Triumphant Debut

All eyes are on Spider-Man: Brand New Day right now, as each week it crawls closer to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. This weekend pushed it toward that ultimate destination, as it took first-place honors at the Box Office — just like it has all five weekends it’s been in theaters. Admittedly, the gap between first and second place this week wasn’t as wide as it has been, with Coyote vs. Acme making a triumphant debut on the 2026 movie calendar, years after it was shelved by Warner Bros.

Below we’ll look at where Tom Holland’s Marvel blockbuster stands in its climb to the top, as well as just how badly Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars flopped on opening weekend and how audiences responded to the new horror movie, Buddy.

First, though, take a look at the Weekend Box Office Top 10 chart, per The Numbers. (* designates a new release)

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Weekend Box Office: August 28-30, 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day $22,200,000 $891,508,000 1 3,678 2. Coyote vs. Acme* $15,468,754 $15,468,754 N/A 3,575 3. The Odyssey $14,300,000 $563,822,000 3 2,617 4. Insidious: Out of the Further $10,100,000 $43,630,000 2 3,303 5. The Dog Stars* $8,000,000 $8,000,000 N/A 3,330 6. Buddy* $5,360,000 $5,360,000 N/A 1,258 7. The End of Oak Street $4,950,000 $46,030,000 5 2,923 8. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie $4,875,000 $43,311,00 4 3,110 9. Mutiny $2,750,335 $13,229,000 6 2,703 10. Tony $2,220,448 $11,053,129 7 1,907

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Moves Up On Lists Of Top-Grossing Movies

There’s only one movie that stands in the way of Destin Daniel Cretton’s new Spider-Man movie, and it comes from a galaxy far, far away. Brand New Day added $22.2 million this weekend to push it into second-place all-time on the list of highest-grossing domestic movies with $891.5 million. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens from 2015 has earned more in the U.S. and Canada with $936.6 million.

It feels inevitable that Spider-Man will surpass the Star Wars flick, though it may take a couple weeks. Will it keep going past that to become the first movie ever to surpass $1 billion domestically? Only time will tell.

Globally, meanwhile, Brand New Day did bump Titanic from the Top 5 Lifetime Grosses list. In fact, Spidey’s $2.332 billion pushed it past James Cameron’s 1997 disaster romance and the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2. It’s now knocking on the door of Avatar: The Way of Water, which accumulated $2.334 billion in 2022.

After that, it will still have 2009’s Avatar ($2.92 billion) and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) to contend with for global domination.

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(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment)

Looney Tunes Fans Show Up For Coyote Vs. Acme’s Long-Awaited Release

This was truly a celebratory weekend for the Looney Tunes fans out there, as a movie we thought might never see the light of day made its debut in theaters. Coyote vs. Acme earned $15.5 million on opening weekend, which was good for second place behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The movie was scrapped by Warner Bros. as a tax write-off back in 2023. This caused tons of backlash from fans, who rallied support for the movie to be released. In the end, it was Ketchup Entertainment that purchased the movie and got it done.

Coyote vs. Acme sees Wile E. Coyote deciding to sue the fictional company Acme after enduring years of pain and countless injuries caused by defective devices purchased in the pursuit of catching the Road Runner. Will Forte and John Cena star as the respective attorneys. The movie broke Rotten Tomatoes records on opening day, and the general consensus from reviews is that the movie was worth the wait. So how did Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore audiences score this and the week’s other new releases?

Swipe to scroll horizontally How Critics and Audiences Scored This Week's New Releases RANK/TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 2. Coyote vs. Acme 96% 94% A 5. The Dog Stars 41% 70% C+ 6. Buddy 88% 78% N/A

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/20th Century Studios)

The Dog Stars Sees Disappointing $8 Million Debut

It looks like The Dog Stars won’t be the one that wins Ridley Scott his Oscar. Despite an impressive cast that includes Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Alison Janney and Guy Pearce — and reviews comparing Elordi to a young Kevin Costner — the sci-fi action thriller failed to impress critics, and the slightly better audience scores were still tepid.

In addition to the $8 million it earned in the United States and Canada, The Dog Stars earned $11.3 million overseas, but that $19.3 million overall pull is a long way from making back its $80 million budget.

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Can Buddy Generate Some Word-Of-Mouth Advertising?

The weekend’s other new release, Buddy, fell just below The Dog Stars at No. 6 and, while director Casper Kelly hasn’t revealed the movie’s budget, it’s safe to say it was far less than $80 million. Drawing $5.4 million in its first three days, Buddy was produced modestly enough, Kelly said, that, “whatever happens, it will make its money back eventually!”

He also says there are prequel and sequel ideas, if the movie does do well so, hopefully, those audience scores will generate some word-of-mouth advertising for the movie that critics can’t stop comparing to Barney & Friends.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Insidious: Out Of The Further And Mutiny See Big Second-Weekend Drops

Insidious: Out of the Further fell two spots from its premiere weekend to No. 4, earning another $10.1 million domestically. While that’s a 60% drop from its first three days, the Insidious series’ sixth film continued to earn overseas as well, and to date it’s accumulated $110.2 million worldwide. Working from an $18 million budget, I’d say Sony Pictures is likely happy with how this film’s done.

Mutiny, on the other hand, may not be a horror movie, but I think I heard some screams from Lionsgate, as the Alan Ritchson movie fell 64% from opening weekend with the $2.8 million it earned over the past three days. Its global total is now $16.5 million after 10 days in release, and it’s going to be hard to turn a profit on its $40 million budget.

Will next weekend be the one that ousts Spider-Man: Brand New Day from the top spot? I'm not sure there are any current or new releases strong enough to do that, but Spidey's reign can't last forever, right? Be sure to take a trip to the theater this week, then check back next Sunday to see if your favorite movies made the Box Office Top 10.