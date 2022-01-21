Sounds Like Mad Max’s Furiosa Spinoff Is Taking Major Steps Forward

Mad Max fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since Fury Road decimated its theatrical competition back in 2015. While a direct follow-up wasn’t in the cards, fans are getting something even better: a new Mad Max prequel that delineates Furiosa’s journey to becoming the fierce combatant portrayed by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Even better? Production has just taken a major step forward after several delays.

According to The New Daily , several businesses in New South Wales, Australia have been contacted by the production team of Furiosa to prepare for the film’s upcoming shooting schedule. Airbnbs and hotels in the Murrumbidgee River and Broken Hill areas have reportedly been booked by Furiosa location producers as lodging for the movie’s cast and crew. The Hay Caravan Park stated that enough of its campsites and ensuite cabins have been commandeered to house up to 50 Winnebago RVs and trailers. The production team for Furiosa is rumored to number in the 800s, so it looks like they’ll need the space.

It’s unknown when Furiosa will actually begin filming , but The New Daily estimates that the start date will occur sometime between March and June of this year - provided that the pandemic doesn’t throw a wrench in their plans. Furiosa is set to feature Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit as a younger version of the titular hero , while Thor star and native Aussie Chris Hemsworth will play an undisclosed role.

With such major stars in the leading roles, the state of New South Wales is looking forward to a boom in local tourism and sales. Owners of businesses like the Silverton Hotel (an establishment that original Mad Max star Mel Gibson once patronized) are reportedly thrilled to see production of the films return to Australia, crossing their fingers that the film will rehabilitate the area’s economy. Businesses are already hoping fans will converge on the town in the hopes of spotting a major star like Chris Hemsworth or Anya Taylor-Joy - and maybe spend a bit of their hard-earned cash in the process.

If the box office numbers for Fury Road are anything to go by, the residents of New South Wales have nothing to worry about. The film made roughly $375 million at the global box office and nabbed a remarkable 10 Oscar nominations along the way, including a nod for Best Picture. Even if Furiosa makes only a fraction of Fury Road’s profits, it should still be plenty to support the current denizens of the outback.