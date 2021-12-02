Anya Taylor-Joy On Tackling Furiosa Role In The Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Anya Taylor-Joy has some big shoes to fill as Furiosa.
Actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s starpower has been steadily growing over the last few years, partly thanks to her roles in projects like Split and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. The latter earned her an Emmy nomination, and she’s got some exciting projects coming up like playing the title character of Furiosa. Now Taylor-Joy has spoken about tackling the role made famous by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.
The delayed Furiosa movie will serve as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and will reveal the dark backstory of George Miller’s character. The pressure is on for Anya Taylor-Joy to deliver the same ferocity that Charlize Theron did during that infamous 2015 blockbuster. It sounds like she’s expecting the role to be a transformative experience, recently saying:
Considering how notoriously grueling filming Mad Max: Fury Road was for the cast and crew, it seems like Anya Taylor-Joy might just have her wish. George Miller’s plans for the prequel are largely a mystery, but Taylor-Joy’s casting definitely helped to pique the public’s interest.
Anya Taylor-Joy’s comments to the Associated Press help to show just how much her upcoming role in Furiosa means to the 25 year-old actress. She previously spoke to some of the preparation she’s been going through, including extensive work behind the wheel. After all, she’s presumably going to show off the sweet driving skills that were on display during Fury Road.
Given just how iconic Charlize Theron’s run as Furiosa was in Mad Max: Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy definitely has some big shoes to fill in the prequel. Theron herself has expressed disappointment that she wasn’t asked to portray the character in George Miller’s upcoming blockbuster. After all, she’s one of the top female action stars in the business and helped to create the role.
Alas, George Miller will be collaborating with the New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy for Furiosa’s prequel. This will likely allow him to go potentially decades ahead of the events of Fury Road. Moviegoers are no doubt curious about her dark backstory, specifically seeing her lose her arm sometime throughout the movie’s runtime. We’ll just have to see what Miller has in store for us.
It’s currently unclear when Furiosa will begin production, but George Miller is expected to return as both director and writer. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.