Spencer: What Fans Are Saying About Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana

With the colder months ahead, it’s time to get cozier with the finest movies Hollywood has to offer as the year comes to a close. One movie to keep on your radar this award season is Spencer , which sees Kristen Stewart transforming into the late Princess Diana circa 1991, just before she decided to separate from the crown. Alongside big-budget blockbuster Eternals, Pablo Larraín’s drama hit theaters last weekend. Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the movie, and it’s time to delve into them.

Spencer premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in September to high acclaim. Critics absolutely love Kristen Stewart in this movie, along with the Jackie filmmaker’s unique vision on the iconic royal. CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola was among them, since he gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Spencer review . In terms of the audience, there's a lot of love to go around. Those who were on board with Pablo Larraín’s vision can’t get enough of it. Let’s break down the common reactions of fans of Spencer.

(Image credit: NEON)

Kristen Stewart’s Performance Is Oscar-Worthy

Every year, there are a few performances that stick in the audience's mind as contenders for the many trophies Hollywood gives out throughout award season. Following Spencer, a ton of people are putting their early bets on Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

#Spencer was kinda incredible. kristen stewart gives us the performance of her life; depicting a woman on the brink of snapping while facing insurmountable pressure. pic.twitter.com/BdP86iZi2RNovember 7, 2021 See more

Kristen Stewart has had a long-standing career dating back to her childhood starring against Jodie Foster in Panic Room back in 2002. Over the years, Stewart may be best known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight saga, but she’s been in all sorts of films, including critically-acclaimed indies like Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper. But with Spencer, K-Stew disappears into a role completely unlike herself, except the obvious awareness that the two of them have been high in the public eye .

Academy Award Winner. Kristen Stewart.Nice ring to it! I'll say it again. Her performance is extraordinary. In a league of its own.#Spencer pic.twitter.com/SWPxLfeCZCNovember 6, 2021 See more

Tons of fans are claiming that Kristen Stewart will not only get nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, but that she will also take home the prize. It’s a great compliment to Stewart that so many people are behind her performance.

#Spencer is one of the most haunting, draining & overall best movies of the year with striking cinematography & an exceptional score. Kristen Stewart disappears as Princess Diana delivering the most complex, layered & best performance of her career. She’s winning that Oscar pic.twitter.com/h2sd33rUS9November 5, 2021 See more

The suggestion is not one that comes out of thin air either. For the time being, Kristen Stewart is, in fact, the frontrunner for the Best Actress category at this time. We’ll have to see in the coming weeks if it shifts with Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers and Jennifer Hudson in Respect are also among those being considered.

(Image credit: Neon)

It’s More Of A Horror Movie Than Biopic

There’s been a ton of content over the years about Princess Diana, such as with in-depth documentaries, other movies and the award-winning Netflix series The Crown. With Spencer, there’s a completely different vision being explored here. As many fans noted, the concept is capturing the feeling that perhaps came with being Princess Diana, and to many, it felt like it took on an unexpected genre.

#Spencer is bloody brilliant! A horror film disguised as a biopic, Pablo Larrain expertly crafts an unsettling atmosphere within the world of the royal family. Kristen Stewart marvelously melts into the role of Diana. And Jonny Greenwood’s score! Maybe my favorite film this year.November 8, 2021 See more

Interestingly enough, many people found themselves calling Spencer a horror movie, and having seen it, I agree. The movie doesn’t have jump scares or creatures, but some of the filmmaking techniques, such as using music and specific shots to build intensity throughout the film, are ever present. There are a lot of dark concepts being explored here as Diana feels entrapped by her life over the holidays and deals with some serious issues due to years of being Prince Charles' wife.

It was like a psychological thriller. Maybe even a horror. Stunning. #Diana #Spencer #KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/8L3758iylLNovember 7, 2021 See more

In the vein of that conversation, it should be noted that the topics being touched upon that are part of Princess Diana’s story are her eating disorder/bulimia and instances of self harm that she was previously open about. For people who can relate to Diana’s struggles, it might be especially difficult to sit through Spencer, as one Twitter user shared:

I know it’s coming out today and I saw #Spencer earlier this week so wanted to give a heads up for a trigger warning for ED & self harm in the movie. Not seeing it mentioned and it threw me a bit to not know it was coming. Kristen is very very good as Diana.November 5, 2021 See more

That’s a fair warning, especially since not everyone who will walk into Spencer will be aware that Princess Diana had a rough time keeping down food and was dealing with some instances of self harm. These are deep subjects that not every movie about her has touched on in such a visceral way.

(Image credit: Spencer movie )

Spencer Is Being Named One Of 2021’s Best Movies

For those who liked it, Spencer is being given one of the highest praises one can give a movie. It’s going down with the year’s many many releases as one of their favorites, if not on the tip top ahead of the rest of November and December’s releases. As one fan said:

This moment in #Spencer is when I realized I'm watching one of the best films of the year, if not THE best. pic.twitter.com/MqxD8FvXYpNovember 6, 2021 See more

Evidently Spencer has a lot of enjoyable elements. Aside from Kristen Stewart’s jaw-dropping performance and the script going for a different spin for Princess Diana, the movie is just really affecting people and leaving them really thinking about the movie. There’s something powerful about a movie that can truly move someone, and that seems to be the experience for many.

My two consecutive viewings of #Spencer last night were unforgettable.The film is simply a masterpiece. Pablo Larraín has crafted a film with a pure dreamlike essence I cannot stop thinking about. Kristen Stewart’s transformative performance is an utter treasure. I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/1XkIDEFi4uNovember 6, 2021 See more

You don’t hear the word “masterpiece” thrown around a lot, but many fans of the movie believe it to be just that, and are placing Spencer high on their best of lists for 2021. Pablo Larraín previously awed movie fans with 2016’s Jackie, where he did a character study on President John F. Kennedy’s wife and U.S. First Lady Jackie in the days following the JFK assassination. We’ll wrap up with this reaction:

#Spencer is easily up there as one of my favorite movies of the year. Kristen Stewart will probably take home an Oscar as she carries the emotional weight of this film within her performance. Incredibly well crafted by Pablo Larraín. pic.twitter.com/kTlwKPWq0ANovember 7, 2021 See more

That’s a lot of love for Spencer. The movie also stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing and Sally Hawkins. We’re just getting started with the more artsy films of 2021 as we get ready for other releases like Belfast, King Richard and House of Gucci in the coming weeks. Check out CinemaBlend's 2021 new movie release schedule for what's next.