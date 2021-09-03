Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie Spencer Has Screened, See What People Are Saying

Princess Diana's tragic story has been adapted quite a few times throughout the years, and the upcoming psychological drama Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie), is going to be another iteration. The film, set in 1991, tells the story of how during her Christmas holidays with the royal family, Diana, Princess of Wales decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Kristen Stewart stars as the titular Princess Diana and Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, with Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins also featured.

While the biographical drama doesn't debut in theaters until November 5, it had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival today, and people have started to share their thoughts on social media. Let's check out what they're saying.

Rafael Motamayor from Collider is singing Spencer's praises. He argued that Stewart is absolutely dynamite in her portrayal of Princess Diana, and noted that it's a beautiful tribute to the Princess, while also remaining tragic and melancholy. Motamayor said:

See more

Ben Rolph from ScreenRant also commented on the "melancholic, yet joyful masterpiece." He argued that Spencer is the best film of the year and even predicts that it will be an Oscar contender. Rolph also praised Stewart's performance, posting:

See more

The Oscar predictions for Kristen Stewart continue with Yasmine Kandil from Discussing Film. She argued that Stewart is an absolute powerhouse in her role, and Kandil also praised the "breathtaking visuals," noting:

See more

See more

Alex Billington from FirstShowing.net is also giving high praise to Kristen Stewart (definitely sensing a pattern here), noting that it's the best performance of her career. He thought the story was simply exhilarating, as well as the script and the score, noting:

See more

Awais Irfan, with bylines at The Hollywood News, also complemented the beautiful score, as well as the production and costume design. He, like many people we've mentioned so far, also highly praised Stewart's performance, noting that it's her best performance yet. (Yep, definitely sensing a pattern here) Irfan wrote:

See more

Variety's Owen Gleiberman echoed the previous sentiments about Stewart's performance as Princess Diana, noting that she transformed into her character. He said:

See more

Wow. People are highly praising the biographical drama, especially Stewart's performance as Princess Diana. It would seem that Spencer is worth a watch when it debuts in theaters on November 5.

While we wait for the movie to release, you can check out what else Kristen Stewart has coming up.