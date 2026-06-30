The Spider-Man Cast Trolled Peter Parker Being Forgotten In Brand New Day (And Tom Holland Played Along)

If you’ve watched the Spider-Man Home trilogy with your Disney+ subscription , you know Peter Parker has been through a lot in the MCU. But few things sting quite like your closest friends forgetting you exist. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s web-slinger was left in one of the loneliest places the franchise has ever put him, with Doctor Strange’s spell wiping Peter Parker from the memories of everyone who knew him. As excitement continues building for the 2026 movie release , the Brand New Day cast members Jacob Batalon and Zendaya are out here trolling Peter Parker about everyone forgetting him, with Holland fully committing to the bit by making some of the best faces.

The official Spider-Man movie Instagram account shared a funny video featuring Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, playing directly into the heartbreaking ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home . In the clip, Batalon and Zendaya appear to act as if they do not know the Spidey actor, while he makes sad little Peter Parker faces at the camera. The post’s caption reads, “Peter, who?” which is rude, but honestly pretty funny.

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The text on the video twists the knife perfectly: “when your besties forget that you’re also their bestie.” Brutal, but fair. By the end of No Way Home, Doctor Strange’s spell had erased Peter Parker from everyone’s memory. The world still remembers Spider-Man, but the person beneath the mask has been erased from the lives of the people who loved him most.

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Holland has teased exactly one person still knowing who is behind the webbed mask, but Ned seemingly does not remember being his guy in the chair. MJ also does not remember their relationship. So yes, this is a cute Instagram bit, but it’s built on emotional wreckage. Very Spider-Man coded, honestly.

The timing is especially fun because Brand New Day feels like a title loaded with reset energy. Holland is back for his fourth solo movie, and the franchise seems positioned to move Peter into a new era. That is also why he can’t stop, won't stop dropping Miles Morales ’ name when it comes to Spider-Man’s future. The Uncharted actor has made it clear he wants to help bring Miles into the MCU someday, and he has talked about paying it forward for the mentorship he received from Robert Downey Jr .

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

But before Peter can become a mentor to another wallcrawler the guy probably needs a life again. That is what makes the Ned and MJ question so compelling. Does Brand New Day restore those relationships? Does Peter try to stay away because he thinks they are safer without him? Does the movie actually make him sit in the loneliness that No Way Home left him with?

The filmmakers clearly know fans are asking those questions, which is probably why this little trolling video works so well. The post does not give away any plot details, but it taps directly into that emotional thread. It is a wink, a tease and a reminder that Peter’s situation is still pretty brutal, even when it is being played as a social media joke. Stop and think about it for even a minute, and the whole bit suddenly has a pretty melancholy undertone.

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It helps that Holland, Zendaya and Batalon have such easy chemistry. Their dynamic has been one of the secret weapons of the modern Spider-Man movies, and fans spent years watching Peter, MJ and Ned grow into one of the MCU’s most charming little friend groups.

Peter Parker may be thinking about a brand new day, and Holland may be dreaming about Miles Morales in the future. But for now, the Spider-Man social team seems perfectly happy trolling fans with the saddest bestie problem in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.