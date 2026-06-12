Tom Holland’s Not The Only One Who Credits Robert Downey Jr For Teaching Him The MCU Ropes

Tom Holland has been open about how much Robert Downey Jr. meant to his early Marvel run , and the whole thing still has a very sweet mentor-student glow. Holland entered the MCU as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War , and Downey’s Tony Stark was there both in the movie and behind the scenes, helping him find his footing .

In an Instagram video posted by Marvel , Joe and Anthony Russo talked about filming Holland’s MCU introduction and explained that Downey’s guidance shaped the scene in real time. Joe Russo said:

It was one of those where Downey started rehearsing with him (Tom Holland). And I remember, you and I [Anthony] just kind of receded for a minute. We just watched for a half hour, as Robert encouraged Tom to make certain decisions that he knew Tom would win the scene. Right? And it was a star-making turn. It was watching the biggest movie star in the world encourage someone who was about to become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, to make choices that would introduce them in such a way that it would resonate, dramatically with the audience.

According to The Russos, one of the greatest things a filmmaker can do for an actor is put them in a scene with Robert Downey Jr.. And hey, it seems to have paid off for Holland, who is now a global superstar looking to headline two major summer tentpole films on the 2026 movie calendar .

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Tom Holland Wants To Pay That Forward

That lines up beautifully with Holland’s own recent comments about the future of Spider-Man. In a statement, Holland said that whenever Marvel brings in the next web-slinger, whether that is Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman or someone else, he would love to be part of setting up that next chapter.

His reasoning was simple and very full-circle. In recent viral comments , Holland said that if he could do for another actor what Downey did for him, he would be “so content swinging off into the sunset.”

That is the kind of comment that is both adorable and slightly alarming for fans. On the one hand, it is lovely to hear Holland thinking about mentorship rather than just franchise ownership. On the other hand, whenever an actor in new superhero movies starts talking about sunsets, Marvel fans start bracing for some emotional damage.

But it makes sense. Holland’s first MCU scenes worked partly because Peter Parker felt overwhelmed in the best possible way. He was a kid from Queens, suddenly standing across from Tony Stark/Iron Man, and the nervous energy did not feel fake. Downey could play confidence in his sleep, but he also knew how to make room for Holland’s jittery charm. Their dynamic became the backbone of the MCU’s Spider-Man story, from Homecoming through the heartbreak of Avengers: Endgame.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

The Russos Saw The Same Thing

The Russo Brothers’ comments help explain why that introduction landed so well. Putting a new actor opposite Downey was not just a casting flex. It was a way of giving Holland a scene partner who could set the pace, keep the scene alive and help define the character’s place in the larger MCU.

That matters because Spider-Man was entering a universe that was already crowded with stars, lore and audience expectations. Holland had to feel new without feeling disconnected, and Downey’s presence gave him an immediate anchor. Tony Stark was the MCU’s biggest personality at the time, so if he took Peter seriously, audiences were invited to do the same.

It also helped that the relationship echoed the characters. Tony became a mentor to Peter on screen, while Downey seems to have done something similar for Holland off-screen. Sometimes the movie machine gets lucky, and the behind-the-scenes chemistry hums at the same frequency as the story.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man’s Future Is Starting To Look Generational

That is why Holland’s comments about a future Spider-Man hit harder than a normal franchise tease. The MCU has been around long enough that its young heroes are becoming veterans , and older heroes, like Ant-Man, are the old guard and mentors . Holland was once the new kid being welcomed into the clubhouse. Now, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the way , he is talking about helping whoever comes next.

That could mean Miles Morales. It could mean Spider-Gwen. It could mean another Spider-person entirely. Marvel has not laid out those plans yet, but the animated Spider-Verse movies and the television hit Spider-Noir have already proved there is a huge appetite for more than one web-slinger.

For now, Holland is still Peter Parker, and fans are waiting to see what Brand New Day does with him after the lonely ending of No Way Home . But between Holland’s comments and the Russos’ praise for Downey, one thing feels clear: RDJ’s influence on the MCU did not end with Tony Stark’s sacrifice.