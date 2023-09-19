Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy Has Been Given An Official Name, And It Makes Sense
So what are we officially calling this Spidey trilogy?
When fans distinguish the different Spider-Man trilogies, they tend to use phrases like “the Sam Raimi trilogy” or the "Marc Webb series." The movies in each of the respective series are definitely distinct from their counterparts, but they're still somewhat hard to classify. Well, that process just became somewhat easier, because the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set trilogy of flicks led by Tom Holland has been given an official name. And when you think about it, this moniker makes a lot of sense.
When Spider-Man: Homecoming released in 2017, it marked Peter Parker's first solo flick in the MCU and set the tone for the titles that would be bestowed upon its sequels. Six years later, we're now seeing another major ramification on that part. In the book Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie (via ScreenRant) Marvel Studios collectively refers to the Tom Holland-led movies as “Home.” The studio's head of visual development, Ryan Meinerding, referenced it as such:
It absolutely makes sense why “Home” would be a fitting name for the trilogy. On an obvious note, the term is used in each one of the three installments in some form or fashion. However, Peter Parker's home in New York has always been pivotal to the flicks. In Homecoming, we see the young hero trying to establish himself as a legitimate hero who can defend his beloved neighborhood from criminals.
Then came 2019's Far From Home, which put emphasis on Parker venturing from the concrete jungle to beautiful locales across Europe. And finally in No Way Home, Peter Parker must defend his city (and, by extension, the world) from interdimensional threats. He ultimately succeeded but, in the aftermath, he was removed from the memories of everyone he loved at home. (That's a development that's given him his new MCU status. So in short, this series has been about him finding strength and being dependent upon the support of his hometown. So with the status quo now changed, it'll be interesting to see how Peter's story moves forward.
In terms of what’s happening with the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie, the production seems to be in its early stages. While Kevin Feige said a story has been set, meetings have seemingly been on hold due to the WGA writers wtrike. Once a resolution has been set for the ongoing strike, I’d like to believe Marvel Studios will get the ball rolling on the highly anticipated film.
It's also unknown if Tom Holland is officially contracted to be in a fourth Spider-Man movie. The British actor has admitted to being a “little apprehensive” about Spidey 4 , as he'd only want to deliver a quality story. He's also questioned whether he should “pass the baton” to someone else at this point in his superhero-playing journey. There are plenty of directions in which the franchise could go, but one hopes that Holland does reprise the role at some point.
I'm glad Marvel Studios officially classified Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies make up the "Home" trilogy, and I'm curious as to what the next series of movies will be called. For now, you can stream Homecoming using a Disney+ subscription and Far From Home and No Way Home are available for Starz subscribers.
