Tom Holland Teased One Person Will Remember Peter Parker, And Comic Fans Think They Know What's Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently releasing new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are countless questions about how the story will go down after No Way Home's twist ending. Tom Holland recently teased that one character remembers who Peter Parker is after Doctor Strange's mind-erasing spell, and fans think they've figured out who it is. Let's break it all down.

Folks who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the Spider-Man franchise is one of the most the most popular. The Brand New Day trailer showed Peter living in isolation after being erased from the world's collective memory, but in a recent interview with IGN Benelux, Holland let slip that someone will remember his signature character. The exchange between him and Zendaya went like this:

Tom : I think no one remembers that I'm Spider-Man apart from one.

: I think no one remembers that I'm Spider-Man apart from one. Zendaya : Nobody remembers that you're Peter Parker. They know Spider-Man.

: Nobody remembers that you're Peter Parker. They know Spider-Man. Tom: Nobody remembers that Spider-man is Peter Parker, apart from one person.

Well, this is news. Tom Holland is one of the MCU's biggest spoilers, with a reputation of accidentally revealing sensitive information before movies come out. This is just the latest example, and now we know that someone in Brand New Day will remember Peter Parker, and (presumably) that he's Spider-Man. And yes, fans have some theories already rolling around.

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The comment section is filled with fans poking fun at Tom Holland for revealing another spoiler, as well as theories about who will remember Peter Parker in the next Spider-Man movie. One name came up time and time again: The Incredible Hulk. Specifically the big green guy, not Bruce Banner. Some comments read:

It's gotta be Hulk.

Also, Hulk remembered Peter was how it was written in the comic book. Somewhere along the line of "Bruce Banner forgets, but Hulk remembers."

WHOOPS. Hulk remembers Peter just like in the comics - Tom let it slip

Omfg they’re doing the thing where hulk remembers him!

There is some precedence for this in the comics, which some of the above commenters are referencing. In 2020's Immortal Hulk: Great Power, Loki uses a spell that allows The Hulk to possess Spider-Man. This story takes place after universe-altering memory spell not unlike what Doctor Strange did in No Way Home. At the end of the adventure Banner doesn't know Peter Parker, but The Hulk does. The Big Green Guy famously says:

You made everyone forget who you are. Banner forgot. But I don't forget.

Given this history in the comics, some fans think that Brand New Day will mirror this story, and have The Hulk remember Spider-Man's real identity. Bruce Banner didn't recognize him in the movie's trailer, but when Hulk takes control that might change. Later in the same interview, Tom Holland spoke more about the world not remembering Peter in his upcoming blockbuster, offering:

It was a creative challenge that presented some logistical issues, like ‘What does she remember?’ You know? I think we landed on the idea they remember Spider-Man, they remember their interactions with him, they just don’t remember who he is. So, one of my favorite personal details is that Ned is trying to figure out who [Spider-Man] is because he wants to thank him.

It seems inevitable that MJ and Ned will eventually learn the truth about their relationships with Peter/Spider-Man, but we'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out on the big screen. Luckily our wait for the movie is nearly over.

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All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Tom Holland can get through the rest of the promotional tour without revealing any major spoilers.