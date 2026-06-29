Tom Holland Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Dropping Miles Morales’ Name When It Comes To Spider-Man’s Future

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand regularly, with exciting titles hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be Tom Holland's fourth solo movie. And the 30 year-old actor can't stop, won't stop dropping Miles Morales' name when talking about the franchise's future.

Tom Holland has spoken about bringing Miles Morales to the MCU for years now, pleasing fans of the character who have been wanting to see him in live-action. During an interview with Hobby Consolas, the Uncharted star spoke about the future of his Spider-Man movies, offering:

I think at this point in time, we’re being really open-minded about what the future looks like. I know that I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales to the universe, however that works out. We’ve got a lot to do to bring that to life. I feel incredible grateful for the way I was introduced to this world, and that I was shepherded by RDJ. And I would love to kind of return that favor for the next generation of people that get the luxury of making these movies. So that is definitely something that I’m really working towards.

It certainly sounds like Holland is determined to bring Miles Morales to the big screen in live-action for the first time. What's more, he'd like to serve as a mentor for the next Spider-Man, something that he's repeated a number of times while promoting Brand New Day. Hopefully that'll actually happen if/when he gets a fifth solo movie in the MCU.

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Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that fans have been waiting and hoping to see Miles Morales join the fun. That character has been getting more and more popular thanks to leading roles in both the Across the Spider-Verse movies as well as Playstation's Spider-Man games. And with Tom Holland passionate about having Miles around, it seems like the perfect time for the studio to pull the trigger.

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We don't know much about the contents of Brand New Day, so we'll have to see if the movie sets up Miles' entrance at all. There are countless theories and rumors about what blockbuster, including long-standing mysteries like who Sadie Sink is playing. Fans are also curious to see if/when MJ and Ned remember Peter after No Way Home's heartbreaking ending.