One Way Peter Parker Is ‘Actively Ignoring’ Advice From Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man In Brand New Day
Parker really needs to give this one some thought.
Tom Holland’s Peter Parker had quite the adventure during the events of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only did he manage to undo multiverse-based damage, but he also teamed up with returning Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland’s variant (or Peter 1) learned a lot from his web-slinging counterparts during their time together. However, it seems that by the time we get to Brand New Day, Parker will be “actively ignoring” some sage wisdom shared by Garfield’s Peter.
Even now, it’s hard to forget the sight of the three Peters swinging into action together, but it’s the more intimate moments between them that are truly memorable. There’s a lot of humor that comes as a result of the three Spideys chopping it up, and the older Peters also relate their own experiences to Holland’s Parker. Ahead of Brand New Day, Holland spoke at the film’s press conference – which CinemaBlend attended – and explained that his character’s dour circumstances cause him to neglect a key principle:
Garfield’s “amazing” Spider-Man (or Peter 3) did indeed tell Holland’s Parker not to be afraid to ask for help when needed. Well, based on the trailers for Brand New Day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s wall-crawler has pretty much put the weight of the world on his own shoulders. For years, mental health has long been synonymous with Spidey, and that seems to be in full swing – no pun intended – in Destin Daniel Cretton’s new film. Holland also explained the difference between Peter’s situation and his alter ego’s:
Such a situation parallels “what young people are going through on a daily basis.” Those youngsters may not have spider-based powers and have other costumed vigilantes as mentors, but the sentiment still rings true. As for Brand New Day, Peter may not be heeding advice from his counterparts, but Holland certainly hasn’t forgotten them. The actor wanted Parker’s new costume to pay homage to Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Men by taking elements of both of their suits.
Peter’s fresh duds won’t exactly hide his depression, of course, and it seems he’s going to have some internal struggles in his latest film. I’m curious to see how he wrestles with those inner demons while dealing with New York’s nastiest criminals. Let’s hope he does manage to eventually heed the advice from Andrew Garfield’s version of the friendly neighborhood hero.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31 amid the 2026 movie schedule. Prepare for the film by streaming the previous three films, including No Way Home, using a Disney+ subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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