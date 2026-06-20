Tom Holland Is Working Overtime To Not Spoil Spider-Man: Brand New Day, And The Fans Can't Get Enough

It’s common knowledge that Marvel keeps details about upcoming MCU projects under lock and key (and I'd imagine inside a maximum-security vault). However, despite the efforts made to keep this information under wraps until a movie premieres, Tom Holland is notorious for spoiling MCU secrets , so much so that they stopped giving him full scripts . Now, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day approaches on the 2026 movie schedule , the Odyssey actor is working overtime to not spoil the highly anticipated summer blockbuster, and fans can’t get enough of how adorably nervous he is.

Thunderbolts* actor Wyatt Russell jokingly compared Marvel media training to that of being held at knife point ; one wrong move and you’re done. If that’s the case, Tom Holland must have 9 lives, but he’s on his last legs. Check out how nervous he got when his Spider-Man co-stars seemingly came dangerously close to spoiling details about the Hulk in an interview with Fandango :

You can tell it’s not his first rodeo when it comes to avoiding spoilers, but it actually took the Uncharted actor quite a while to learn his lesson. Marvel found out early that Holland, then a fresh, excitable 20-year-old actor, didn’t know when to stop talking in interviews, so they sent Dr. Strange, veteran actor Benedict Cumberbatch, to act as a chaperone to Holland during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. Of course, the Cherry actor still managed to spoil the cliffhanger of Infinity War during a live screening, revealing to audiences that he wasn’t really dead in the film.

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The list goes on, and if you don’t believe me, there's a 13-minute compilation on YouTube of Tom Holland slipping up or narrowly dodging spoilers. I can’t imagine how much media training the poor guy has gone through, and he’s probably gotten countless lectures from Marvel and his agents. It looks like some of it has finally gotten through to him, and many fans, like @spideysbrie on X , were quick to pick up on it:

tom getting nervous about the spoiling 😭 'I didn’t SAY that by the way….they said that so…i’m getting HOT.'

Kevin Feige, don’t take it out on our dear Peter Parker! Blame any spoilers on his besties Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who, as @naboonat on X points out, are up to no good:

They’re stressing tom out 😭😭

I would assume that most Marvel fans can agree that, besides the actual movies, the best part of this Spider-Man franchise is the real-life bestie dynamic between the three leads. Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya have all been on this journey together since Homecoming came out in 2017. It launched their careers, and of course, is how the couple Zendaya and Holland first met.

They’re bonded for life, and by now, these interviews together are second nature. Which means Batalon and The Drama actress are completely comfortable hilariously trying to bait Holland into revealing spoilers, and fans like @urganciosmile on X eat it up every time:

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Here we go again with Tom trying to avoid spoilers and Zendaya and Jacob making fun of him I love you family

Another fan on X noted just how nervous Holland appeared to be during this whole interaction, writing:

extremely nervous lolololol to avoid dropping spoilers

Once again, I find myself feeling bad that the Devil All The Time actor is so paranoid about getting in trouble with Marvel, but it really is so entertaining to watch him dodge questions in interviews like he’s playing verbal minesweeper. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been especially challenging, given the enormous cliffhanger Spider-Man: No Way Home left us with.

After the death of Aunt May and his mere presence ripping a hole in time and space, Peter Parker makes the difficult decision to save his friends and his timeline by having Dr. Strange erase his existence from everyone’s memory. There are a lot of unknowns heading into this fourth installment, and the trailers have only brought more questions, like ones regarding the Hulk and The Punisher’s involvement in this movie. The biggest question among fans has been Sadie Sink’s character , which has yet to be revealed in any context besides the fact that she has an important role.

I’m dying to know how the Stranger Things actress fits into all this, but unfortunately, Holland has been vigilant in keeping his mouth zipped. The Onward actor is almost out of the woods, and (almost) all will finally be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31.