Star Trek: The Wrath Of Khan Just Scored A Prestigious First For The Beloved Franchise, And I'm Shocked It Took So Long

One would think that over 40 years after its release, people would stop finding ways to praise Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan. It's universally considered one of the best Trek films of all time, and it just received yet another honor, suggesting it might be in contention for one of the best movies of all time, period. I'm not surprised to learn that, but I am shocked to hear about the latest honor it received and that it took so long.

As we prepare for upcoming Star Trek shows and movies on the 2025 TV schedule, The Library Of Congress brings us exciting news about the second movie in the franchise. Now would be the time to stream it with a Paramount+ subscription, as it gains the rarefied air of becoming a national treasure.

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Joins The National Film Registry

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan was added to The Library Of Congress' National Film Registry, becoming one of 25 movies selected this year to join the database. When a movie is selected, the Library Of Congress stores it in its original format at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, Virginia. There, it is kept and preserved so that future generations can enjoy it in the decades to come. I guess they work under the assumption that people won't have the chance to stream it, as I did last year.

It's an honor I'm shocked by, but only because I'd assumed it had happened sooner. As it turns out, other iconic movies like Beverly Hills Cop, Dirty Dancing, The Social Network and No Country For Old Men were added this year, too. There's even a movie from 1895 on the list, so make no mistake, plenty of movies not in the registry probably should be and will be added eventually.

Will Another Star Trek Film Be Added Eventually?

Wrath Of Khan may be the first Star Trek movie to be added to the National Film Registry, but I doubt it'll be the last. That said, predicting when it may happen is almost impossible given that the parameters for movies being submitted for consideration is just so broad. To be considered, a movie must meet the following criteria:

Movies must be at least 10 years old.

The movie must be relevant to American culture historically or aesthetically.

Broad criteria like this means an Oscar-winning movie can make it in the same year as Spy Kids. Case in point, Spy Kids is on the list with other Oscar winners this year, so there's really no telling when it may be time for the next Star Trek movie to pop up on the list. I can say, however, that they picked one of the best sci-fi movies of all time in putting in Wrath Of Khan, so if none of the others make it in the mix, at least we have this one preserved.

I plan on re-watching Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan after learning this news, and I would encourage others to do the same. I also would love for whoever has snagged one of the key props from the movie to reach out to my email because I want to buy it for myself as a Christmas present.