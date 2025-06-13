Apple TV+’s The Studio Has A Holdover Script Ready For Season 2, And The Title Alone Already Has Me Cracking Up

Of the handful of TV shows that have debuted on the 2025 TV schedule so far, The Studio has been one of my favorites. This Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive series following Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick doing his best to run Continental Studios hits that perfect blend of hilarious and cringe (in an entertaining way). So I was thankful when it was announced last month that The Studio was renewed for Season 2, and now I’m cracking up about the title of a script that’s expected to be used in the next season.

This information comes to us from Evan Goldberg, who co-created The Studio with Rogen, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez. In an interview with Deadline, he shared how there’s already one script that’s ready to go for Season 2 because plans to use it in the first season fell through:

We actually have one script that I assume will be in Season 2, that’s finished, called ‘The Test Screening.’ We worked on it for months because it required a very specific actor, and we almost got that actor, but then they were too busy, so we had to move on.

Peter Huyck and Frida Perez previously confirmed to me that there were instances in The Studio Season 1 where they “shelved whole episodes” because specific actors, directors and other Hollywood talent weren’t available. Now we have an example, although Evan Goldberg didn’t provide any clues about the identity of this actor. Fingers crossed they have room in their schedule for Season 2, because I really want to see The Studio’s take on test screenings, i.e. when members of the public get to see upcoming movies early and give their opinion on them.

I can already envision the events that unfold in “The Test Screening” being similar to what went down in “Casting,” where Matt and his cohorts started thinking that it was racially insensitive for Ice Cube to voice the Kool-Aid Man because he’s Black. This led to them overhauling Kool-Aid’s cast over the course of the day, yet ultimately going back to having Ice Cube voicing the juicy mascot.

Now take that premise, but tweak it so that the Continental Studios gang start panicking upon hearing a negative opinion from just one person at a test screening. Maybe this is for Kool-Aid again, maybe it’s for a different movie. Regardless, they go way too far with trying to address this person’s critiques, realize they made the movie worse and try desperately to reverse those changes.

Or maybe I’m way off base with this idea and “The Test Screening” will go in a much different creative direction. That’ll be fine, as I’m confident this episode of The Studio will still deliver the laughs just like all the ones in Season 1 did. This just makes me even more eager to Season 2, though that’s a long ways off.