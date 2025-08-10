That Time Halle Berry’s Ex Bluntly Admitted Their Relationship Broke Down Because ‘She Don’t Cook, She Don’t Clean'
David Justice speaks out years after restraining order.
Halle Berry’s meet-cute with David Justice was the type of story that could only happen in Hollywood. Berry found out about his interest when she was doing press. The year was 1992, and she couldn’t simply drop into his DMs. So, she gave the reporter her phone number and told him to have the MLB star call. He did.
Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last, and now the former MLB player has opened up about what happened to the relationship, at least from his perspective. Turns out, he blames his “Midwest” ideals for their split in 1996.
But this wasn’t exactly how things went with Ms. Berry. In fact, Justice said during a recent podcast interview with “All The Smoke” the actress was very much a modern woman. She was the one, for example, who asked the MLB player to marry her, and after only five months of dating. And when it came to cooking and cleaning? Well, that wasn’t happening.
Even when things went sour, he said his mom gave him advice to take “the high road” in the public eye, but that he still feels hurt about some things that happened after their marriage ended. For example, he said he felt hurt when Halle Berry just let the public think he was the person she dated who hit her and impacted her hearing.
Still, looking back he feels like in a different time maybe things would have worked out differently for him and his famous ex, also stating in hindsight that times have changed a lot since the mid-nineties.
The celebrity divorce ended up being tumultuous, with Berry asking for a restraining order and citing “personal safety” reasons in the filing. Regardless, their split was finalized in 1997 --the same year her iconic movie B.A.P.S. came out -- and the athlete says he hasn’t spoken to his ex since.
To date, Justice later married Rebecca Villalobos and they had three children together, while Berry has been married three times, and has occasionally clapped back at internet users who have trolled her failed marriages. Several of her splits have been contentious. Her current partner is musician Van Hunt, who reportedly proposed to her, though their current relationship status is not totally clear.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.