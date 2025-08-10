That Time Halle Berry’s Ex Bluntly Admitted Their Relationship Broke Down Because ‘She Don’t Cook, She Don’t Clean'

Halle Berry’s meet-cute with David Justice was the type of story that could only happen in Hollywood. Berry found out about his interest when she was doing press. The year was 1992, and she couldn’t simply drop into his DMs. So, she gave the reporter her phone number and told him to have the MLB star call. He did.

Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last, and now the former MLB player has opened up about what happened to the relationship, at least from his perspective. Turns out, he blames his “Midwest” ideals for their split in 1996.

I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean.

But this wasn’t exactly how things went with Ms. Berry. In fact, Justice said during a recent podcast interview with “ All The Smoke ” the actress was very much a modern woman. She was the one, for example, who asked the MLB player to marry her, and after only five months of dating. And when it came to cooking and cleaning? Well, that wasn’t happening.

Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, you know, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. Listen: I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men. I was never trippin.’

Even when things went sour, he said his mom gave him advice to take “the high road” in the public eye, but that he still feels hurt about some things that happened after their marriage ended. For example, he said he felt hurt when Halle Berry just let the public think he was the person she dated who hit her and impacted her hearing.

Still, looking back he feels like in a different time maybe things would have worked out differently for him and his famous ex, also stating in hindsight that times have changed a lot since the mid-nineties.

We honestly, we probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it! We never had any major issues like that, it’s just that I, because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her, my knowledge and my understanding around relationships just wasn’t vast.

The celebrity divorce ended up being tumultuous, with Berry asking for a restraining order and citing “personal safety” reasons in the filing. Regardless, their split was finalized in 1997 --the same year her iconic movie B.A.P.S. came out -- and the athlete says he hasn’t spoken to his ex since.

To date, Justice later married Rebecca Villalobos and they had three children together, while Berry has been married three times, and has occasionally clapped back at internet users who have trolled her failed marriages. Several of her splits have been contentious. Her current partner is musician Van Hunt, who reportedly proposed to her, though their current relationship status is not totally clear.