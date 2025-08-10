Does Paramount Have A South Park Problem? What The New CEO Says

Now in its 27th season, South Park remains a notable TV show, and it continues to make headlines for a myriad of reasons. With the show, series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have long sought to satirize political and social topics. However, the latest episodes have drawn backlash from the White House and more. Considering the blowback, some may wonder whether Paramount execs have a problem with the show. Now, the aforementioned conglomerate’s new CEO is sharing his own thoughts on the series.

What Did Paramount’s Head Honcho Say About The Long-Running Animated Series?

In the aftermath of the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, David Ellison is now the CEO of the newly formed Paramount Skydance Corporation. It’s been rumored that Ellison, a billionaire, is ready to make changes within the company, specifically when it comes to the content it produces. However, based on the comments that Ellison shared about South Park, he’s quite pleased with the program. The exec even admitted to CNN that he’s long been a fan of the show while also praising its producers:

Matt and Trey are incredibly talented. They are equal opportunity offenders and always have been.

The comments about the co-creators being “equal opportunity offenders” seems to be the CEO opining that the creative team skewers a wide array of people despite their personal or political leanings. David Ellison’s comments notably arrive in the aftermath of Paramount settling a $16 million lawsuit with U.S. President Donald Trump, which was connected to 60 Minutes. That suit was also viewed by financial analysts as being the final issue that needed to be resolved before the merger could move forward.

Some have also speculated that the lawsuit is also connected to the cancellation of The Late Show, as host Stephen Colbert openly criticized his bosses’ decision to settle. The Writers Guild has since called for an investigation into the matter. Also, when CNN asked the Paramount Skydance CEO about whether he personally agreed for the network to air ads that highlight causes backed by President Trump, he said the following:

I do not want to politicize our company in any way, shape or form.

As David Ellison holds onto that particular stance, South Park’s new season continues to play out. Only two episodes have aired as of this writing, though they’ve been much discussed at this point.

What’s Been Done On South Park Season 27 So Far, And What Have The Responses Been Like?

The Season 27 premiere of South Park lampooned President Trump in multiple ways. Said installment includes a Trump character (with the president’s real face superimposed on a cartoon body). At one point during the episode, that caricature gets in bed with the Devil, a recurring character on the show. In addition, there’s also a live-action scene in which Trump – who’s depicted as being nude– runs across a beach. The White House responded to the parodies with a statement through which officials derided the show.

Aside from the emphasis on POTUS, the series lampooned U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was depicted as a short assistant to Donald Trump during the second episode. Vance himself later responded to the cartoon with just five words, ‘Well, I’ve finally made it.’ Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was parodied as well, as the latest episode depicted her as an ICE agent arresting people, shooting dogs and using botox. While she admitted to having not seen the episode, Noem expressed disapproval of the parody.

Considering the negative reactions to some of the material within the newest episodes of South Park, it remains to be seen if David Ellison will hold onto his positive viewpoint of the show. As noted by CNN, though, the show remains a profitable IP for Paramount. The next episode is set to hit Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 13 at 10 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule.