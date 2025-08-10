Following The Death Of Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock, An Insider Dropped Claims About What His Life In Montana Was Like

A lot of questions have surrounded Kelly Clarkson over the past several months due to absences from her talk show and canceled concert dates. An unfortunate explanation came on August 7, when it was revealed that her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died of cancer after a private three-year battle. So what did the 48-year-old’s final months look like? An insider describes a peaceful life for Blackstock in Montana, where he reportedly felt most “at home.”

Many of Kelly Clarkson’s fans likely remember Brandon Blackstock for fighting with the American Idol alum over their Montana ranch during their divorce and, while the couple certainly went through some contentious times, his diagnosis changed their perspective. She allowed their two children to spend more time with their dad at his home, with US Weekly reporting that Blackstock enjoyed the tranquility of Big Sky Country. They said:

Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it. Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock met through the music industry and were married for seven years before she filed for divorce in 2020. After a long legal battle, Blackstock moved out of Clarkson’s ranch in 2022 and purchased his own bachelor pad, where he ran a cattle ranching business. The insider continued:

He had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar. Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck [Entertainment] ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him.

Brandon Blackstock was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 after his divorce from Kelly Clarkson was finalized. His health allegedly “took a very bad turn” in the past year, and the source alleges that in the past six months he had “spent a ton of time with his family.”

That includes the two children he shares with Kelly Clarkson — 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington — which explains why the talk show host missed those tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show, as she worked to protect her family’s privacy. Sources also said that the situation was somewhat difficult for Clarkson, given that she was handling transport for her and Blackstock's kids. However, it's also been alleged that the singer and media personality put in a lot of effort for her kids to see their dad.

“Everyone is in shock,” the insider alleges, as Brandon Blackstock’s condition deteriorated rather quickly. They said:

Brandon was traveling and doing things. Even a few months back he looked okay. He looked thin but he looked like himself. No one can believe it…. He loved having his family with him and loved when the kids would visit. He loved his animals and that was a passion he shared with his daughter Savannah.

Along with his two kids with Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock also shared 23-year-old Savannah and 19-year-old Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock was also a grandfather to Savannah’s son Lake, who was born in 2022.

It sounds like Brandon Blackstock made the most of his final months, spending time with family in the place that he loved. Here at Cinemablend, our condolences go out Blackstock's entire family as well as his friends.