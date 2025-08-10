Marvel’s Simu Liu Just Had The Sweetest Comment For His Fiancè On Her Birthday Ahead Of Their Big Wedding Day

Simu Liu’s martial arts talents are on full display when he plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Shang-Chi. Off camera, though, it seems there's a more romantic side to the actor. Liu is currently engaged to Allison Hsu, and the couple seems to be quite happy together. Ahead of the pair's big day, Liu shared some words for his fiancè, on her birthday, and his sentiments are just too cute.

Interscope Records’ marketing director, Allison Hsu, was first reported to be dating Simu Liu in late 2022. While the couple normally keeps their relationship low-key, their rare public moments leave me gushing over them every time. As the engaged couple prepares to say “I Do,” the Barbie actor shared his sentimental birthday comment to Instagram. The comment is short and sweet, but it seems to be a truly lovely summation of Liu's feelings for his fiancè:

Happy Birthday my darling… one more year and then you’re one of us 👴🏼

Aww, I can’t take it! Based on all of the photos Allison Hsu posted, she and Simu Liu truly are a picture-perfect couple. It also looks like in one of the photos that the Canadian actor is also giving a dinner toast to his bride-to-be. If only I could've been a fly on the wall during that sweet-looking event.

Of course, I also can’t get over Simu Liu’s adorable dog making a cameo in the photos. Allison Hsu is incredibly lucky that she’s close to marrying not just an action star but a dog daddy as well.

Liu rarely provides insight into his relationship with his future wife. He previously recalled back in 2022 what a “stressful time” it was meeting her parents for the first time. But that’s only natural when it comes to meeting the people who could become your future in-laws. At the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala, Liu also complimented Hsu for being a “badass” in everything she does. Considering Liu knows a thing or two about powerful superheroes, that truly says a lot coming from him.

The Liu/Hsu love story reached a brand new chapter in May when the Marvel actor proposed in Paris, marking the big moment with some sweet photos. In the engagement post Liu shared, he cheekily made a Marvel reference, saying that he still has “nine rings left.” The big rock he gave his fiancè may not have otherworldly powers like his Marvel superhero’s rings have, but the piece of jewelry itself was certainly impressive. (Seriously, it's quite the rock.)

It really does warm my heart to see Simu Liu continue to find sweet ways to honor or celebrate his bride-to-be. Finding love in any context -- whether a person is a celebrity or not -- can be difficult. So it's wonderful to see that Liu has been able to find a person he treasures and wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Revisit Simu Liu’s breakthrough performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings using a Disney+ subscription. Also, know that Liu's character is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.