The Story Behind How Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit Action Movies After A Stunt Went Wrong And Quentin Tarantino Inspired Her: ‘That’s The Most Depressing Time Of Your Life’
Michelle Yeoh almost said goodbye to action movies back in the '90s.
Michelle Yeoh has been known for starring in action movies for decades, but did you know there was a time in her life, almost 30 years ago, when she almost hung it up completely? Just ahead of Yeoh’s Hollywood debut as one of the “Bond girls”, the actress was in a life-threatening stunt accident that had her rethinking her career. However, a meeting with Quentin Tarantino (of all people) actually inspired her to keep going.
At the age of 62, the actress’ career is bigger than ever, between her 2023 Oscar win and all the upcoming Michelle Yeoh movies. However, she recently reflected on her traumatic accident that almost altered the course of her career, saying:
Before Yeoh became a Hollywood star, she rose to fame with a series of Hong Kong action films in the ‘80s and ‘90s that notably had her working alongside Jackie Chan, Tony Leung, Donnie Yen and Jet Li. However, as she explained on The Graham Norton Show, she suffered a serious accident while trying to accomplish a stunt from an overpass to a moving truck. As she continued:
One wouldn’t blame Yeoh for hanging it all up after being faced with a near-death experience like that. However, a visit from the director behind Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction helped her put things into perspective. In her words:
Quentin Tarantino has long vocally been a huge fan of Michelle Yeoh and some of her Hong Kong films. He even called a stunt sequence she did in 1992’s Supercop "the greatest stunts ever filmed in any movie ever."
As Michelle Yeoh recalls, when Tarantino visited Hong Kong in the ‘90s, he set up a meeting with herself, along with Jackie Chan and Jet Li. During her meeting with him, he helped her realize how much she loves her job and it inspired her to not let her accident put a wrench in her career.
In the few years after the release of The Stunt Woman, Michelle Yeoh had some of the biggest movies of her career. She was in Tomorrow Never Dies with Pierce Brosnan’s 007 and she starred in 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, as well. Imagine if she had quit before having those experiences? She would have missed out on so much.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Despite Quentin Tarantino’s love for Yeoh, the pair have never worked together. When the actress once asked him why she wasn’t cast in Kill Bill, he cleverly quipped “Who would believe that Uma Thurman could kick your ass?” Here’s hoping these two do work together someday. In the meantime, you can see Yeoh when the Star Trek: Section 31 release date comes on January 24 and see her in the Wicked cast as Madame Morrible.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.