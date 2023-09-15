The Story Behind Shelley Duvall’s Intense Experience Filming The Shining

Few films have left as indelible a mark on horror movies as Stanley Kubrick 's iconic masterpiece, The Shining. Despite Stephen King and Kubrick not agreeing creatively on the adaptation (which released in 1980) the film continues to haunt audiences with its eerie atmosphere, unforgettable performances, and chilling storyline. One of the standout performances that made the haunted hotel flick the classic it is today came from actress Shelley Duvall, who portrayed Wendy Torrance. But what went on behind the scenes during the making of this cinematic gem? Let's dive into the story behind the actress's intense experience filming The Shining and the toll it took on her.

A Push Into Madness

Known for his meticulous and often obsessive filmmaking style, The Lolita director was known for pushing his actors to their limits. Shelley Duvall's experience would prove this reputation more than accurate. In her portrayal of Wendy Torrance, she had to tap into a profound reservoir of fear and anxiety—a challenge the film’s director approached with utmost seriousness.

In 2022, The Mirror reported that the Roxanne star openly discussed her ordeal in David Hughes' book, The Complete Kubrick , revealing the emotional toll of sustaining such a high level of distress. She candidly shared:

From May until October, I was really in and out of ill health because the stress of the role was so great. Stanley pushed me and prodded me further than I've ever been pushed before. It's the most difficult role I've ever had to play.

Duvall's portrayal of a terrified mother fighting to shield her son from her husband's descent into madness remains one of the film's most haunting and unforgettable elements. Sadly, the actress herself, to some extent, was haunted by the experience.

All Work And No Play: The Baseball Bat Scene

One of the most unforgettable moments in the iconic horror flick is the baseball bat/stairs scene. Here, the Popeye alum’s character finds herself in a harrowing standoff with her crazed husband, the best 80s horror villain , Jack Torrance, portrayed brilliantly by Jack Nicholson; it's worth noting that there was an unexpected second choice for the role . As Nicholson's character approaches her with fury in his eyes, he delivers the haunting lines: "Wendy, darling, light of my life! I'm not gonna hurt you. You didn't let me finish my sentence. I said I'm not gonna hurt ya. I'm just gonna bash your brains in. I'm gonna bash 'em right the fucking in! [laughs]."

In a 2021 career retrospective by The Hollywood Reporter , the now-reclusive actress requested that the interviewer revisit this scene. Watching her 30-year-old self opposite Nicholson for the first time in decades, Duvall became visibly upset. As tears welled up in her eyes, the interviewer asked her why she was crying, to which she later responded:

Because we filmed that for about three weeks. Every day. It was very hard. Jack was so good — so damn scary. I can only imagine how many women go through this kind of thing.

The Intensity On Set

The “Here’s Jack/Axe scene,” one of horror’s scariest moments , was brutal to film. It involved Jack violently breaking through a bathroom door as Wendy tried to escape through a tiny window.

Shooting this scene took three full days, with Shelley repeatedly delivering intense hysteria to meet Stanley’s standards. Almost 60 wooden doors were used. Nicholson noted how Duvall had an exceptionally challenging role, even showing him clumps of hair that fell out due to stress, often feeling physically unwell.

Critics panned the 3 Women alum’s emotionally charged performance upon the film’s release, calling it “comically exaggerated," erroneously winning her a Golden Razzie award, which they have since rescinded. In an interview with Roger Ebert , the actress discussed this criticism:

Jack Nicholson's character had to be crazy and angry all the time. And in my character, I had to cry 12 hours a day, all day long, the last nine months straight, five or six days a week," she pointed out.

When Does a Director’s Vision Go To Far?

Stanley Kubrick is hailed as one of cinema's greatest directors due to his unwavering commitment to a distinct artistic vision, resulting in a string of timeless classics. However, when does a director's relentless pursuit of their vision cross a line? A revealing behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of a horror film, available on YouTube , offers insight into this question. Interestingly, the documentary was shot by the Paths of Glory filmmaker's daughter, Vivian, who was on set during the Stephen King adaptation’s production.

This documentary provides viewers with an up-close view of how Kubrick treated Shelley Duvall differently from the other actors, even berating her at one moment. While the reasons for this differential treatment may remain unclear, it's hard not to empathize with Duvall as the director instructs crew members with statements like:

[to crewmember] Don’t sympathize with Shelley… [to Shelley] It doesn’t help you.

Legacy of a Horror Classic

While the making of The Shining was undoubtedly grueling for Shelley Duvall, there's no denying that her performance is one of the film's standout features. Her ability to convey raw, unfiltered fear added a layer of authenticity to the film that continues to terrify audiences today.