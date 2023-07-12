Amidst Summer Box Office Disappointments, One Movie Has Been A Sneaky Success

Summer 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most disappointing summers at the movies when it comes to the box office. Some of the most anticipated films on the 2023 movie schedule , like Pixar's Elemental, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Flash, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, have stumbled at the box office and struggled to make a mark. However, amid this disappointing trend, there's a movie that has quietly emerged as a surprising financial success: Lionsgate's horror-comedy flick, The Blackening . Honestly, the film's performance is pretty impressive.

Directed by Tim Story, The Blackening faced tough competition at the crowded box office during its opening weekend. It debuted in sixth place, trailing behind big-budget studio blockbusters such as the previously mentioned Elemental, Transformers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Little Mermaid. Despite this, the film has had considerable staying power, managing to achieve something truly remarkable. According to Boxoffice Mojo , this film has already amassed nearly $17 million in ticket sales, which is quite impressive considering its reported budget of only $5 million. Taking into account advertising expenses and the share that goes to theater owners, it appears that the movie is on track to generate a solid profit.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Blackening is a horror comedy that revolves around a group of friends reuniting for a Juneteenth celebration at a cabin, only to find themselves entangled in a sadistic killer's twisted game. While the film delivers its fair share of jump scares, it also boasts a plethora of jokes (the cast even chose two of their favorites ) that are bound to keep audiences buzzing long after the credits roll. This movie follows the ongoing trend of original horror movies proving their worth as highly profitable endeavors.

Last year was big for scary movies. Films like Barbarian earned solid numbers with an impressive $45 million worldwide, despite having a budget of just $4.5 million. Pearl also made a solid impact, bringing in $9.4 million with a budget of only $1 million. Additionally, Smile had a significant box office boost , raking in a remarkable $217 million worldwide while operating on a $17 million budget. Clearly audiences were craving a good scare. It's worth noting that the hyper-violent Terrifier 2 was also a financial success. The low-budget gore-gasm made roughly “60 times” its production costs, according to Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk in a statement to Variety , further solidifying the profitability of the horror genre.

In 2023, horror movies continue to deliver similar results. Films like M. Night Shamalan’s Knock at the Cabin , Evil Dead Rise, and Insidious: The Red Door have all enjoyed substantial profits at the box office. This year has proven to be another successful period for horror enthusiasts and filmmakers alike, with audiences eagerly embracing the thrill and suspense that these films offer. The continued profitability of original horror movies serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of the genre and the willingness of viewers to seek out new and terrifying experiences on the big screen.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

As more and more summer tentpole film budgets balloon ( Deadline reported Dial of Destiny to have a staggering $300 million price tag) only to underperform upon release, let us hope the success of The Blackening is a wake-up call for Hollywood. The film managed to maintain a low budget while skillfully balancing humor and scares , providing audiences with an equal dosage of both. Their efforts seem to have paid off, evident from the positive reviews it garnered and the continuous profit it generates as it nears its home release.