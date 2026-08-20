Even The End Of Oak Street Cast Didn't See That Big Twist Coming
I love that even they were shocked by it.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The End of Oak Street! Don't read this if you want to go into the movie and be surprised!
Not even The End of Oak Street's trailer could've prepared me for this wild feature on the 2026 movie schedule. The film is truly filled with tons of surprises that include everything from dinosaur sex to a very shocking moment in which Ewan McGregor's Greg is killed off at the film's midpoint. Seriously, my jaw was on the floor at multiple points, and it turns out even the cast didn't see one particular plot twist coming.
McGregor spoke to EW about the wild twist where Greg ultimately falls victim to an Allosaurus after protecting Denise. He admitted that even though he knew it was coming when watching, it still caught him completely off guard:
It's a big shock, much like the rest of The End of Oak Street, which quickly transitions from an Amblin-coded film to a wild nightmare. Greg's death is pretty horrific and gory, and certainly something you wouldn't have seen in classic family movies of the past. However, it's also one of the reasons why The End of Oak Street deserves its wild reviews.
Perhaps even more surprising than the death is that The End Of Oak Street ending sees Denise figuring out she can save Greg and many others when they travel back to the time before the incident occurred. Anne Hathaway revealed the original script did not have that bit, and while she was skeptical about Greg being resurrected (kind of) at the end, her perspective changed when seeing it with someone:
I appreciate Anne Hathaway admitting she was wrong about the change, and I also do get where she's coming from. The End of Oak Street is absolutely loaded with wild moments, violence, and confusing twists and turns. While it has gained general approval from audiences and critics, there's a world where this movie could've easily swung the other way and been called laughably bad.
I think how it was scripted changes The End of Oak Street for the better and gives the happy ending I don't think anyone was expecting. Greg and Denise are seemingly no longer on the verge of divorce, she writes a successful book, and they save many of their friends.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It's a perfect ending for everyone except for the versions of Denise and the children who were sent to the past without Greg, who I have to think did not survive, as they weren't at the cookout at the end of the movie. Maybe we'll get a follow-up movie in which we get to learn what happened to them, and we'll get another wild time-travel '80's-tastic adventure?
The End of Oak Street is currently in theaters, and I think it's totally worth watching there rather than waiting to see it when it comes to streaming. There are so many moments that make it ideal to watch with a crowd, and I think it makes the movie more enjoyable.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.