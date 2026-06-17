See Hugh Jackman Troll Fans Over How Many Times He's Died In Movies ... Including The Death Of Robin Hood

Throughout his film career, Hugh Jackman has played many characters who end up dying, and that happens in a myriad of ways. Of course, the actor himself is more than self aware when it comes to all of the on-screen deaths he's acted out. So it would track that he took some time to totally troll audiences over his various demises, and this fittingly comes ahead the release of his upcoming A24 movie , The Death of Robin Hood.

As we inch closer to The Death of Robin Hood’s June 19 premiere on the 2026 movie schedule , Hugh Jackman is telling fans about it with posts about…death. It makes perfect sense, though, because the film he’s hyping up is literally called The Death of Robin Hood. So, what’s all this death I’m referring to? Well, take a look at this video the actor trolled fans with that’s like a highlight reel of the times he’s died on screen:

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

Well, if you haven’t seen Sheep Detectives (which got great reviews when it came out in May and is delightful), that could feel like quite the spoiler. But don’t worry, it’s revealed in The Sheep Detectives trailer that Jackman’s shepherd George dies. The big mystery revolves around who killed him and how his sheep solve his murder. So, you're safe there (and you should really see this movie if you haven't yet).

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

After that, Jackman’s videos featured clips from Les Misérables, Pan, Free Guy, The Prestige, The Fountain and Logan. At the end, the death counter was at ten, because he dies more than once in The Prestige and The Fountain.

Read More About The Death Of Robin Hood (Image credit: A24) Needed To Be Sold On Hugh Jackman In Robin Hood, Until The Director Started Dropping Comments About His 'Musclebound Physique'

I find that the beloved Marvel movie Logan is probably the most fitting film to reference in this reel. As reviews for The Death of Robin Hood point out, the A24 film and the great Marvel movie are easy to compare, seeing as they both follow iconic characters at the end of their lives as they reckon with what they’ve done.

For context, The Death of Robin Hood follows an older Robin Hood as he’s “grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder,” the official synopsis states. After being hurt in a battle, the titular character is put in the care of a “mysterious woman,” and he’s “offered a chance at salvation.”

So, we’ll be seeing a version of this character that we aren’t used to seeing. He’s old, hardened and a lot more brutal than the tales made him out to be. As the title implies, he’ll be reckoning with his life and death, and overall, it's a fascinating and subversive exploration of Robin Hood.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors