Jack Quaid Still Out Here Apologizing To The Hunger Games’ Rue

Jack Quaid and Amandla Stenberg are examples of Hunger Games supporting actors who are mega famous now . After all, they were both the leads of two big shows, The Boys and The Acolyte . However, even though it’s been 14 years since the first Hunger Games movie, Quaid is still out here having to apologize to Stenberg's character Rue for killing her off.

It was a tragic scene to watch in Katniss’ first games when she witnessed Quaid’s Marvel kill Stenberg's Rue before Katniss fatally shot him with an arrow. So, while it’s been over a decade since The Boys actor’s traumatising role in The Hunger Games , he still humorously apologized to Rue for his District 1 character’s actions during an interview with EW:

I’m so sorry. I know I say this every time I’m at Comic-Con. But I’m very, very sorry for killing Rue. [...] It’s a big point of contention. Yeah, I have a mustache now. But it’s still me.

You’re forgiven, Jack Quaid, as you were only playing the part you earned. Marvel, on the other hand…he'll never be forgiven.

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Considering the Scream actor has come a long way since The Hunger Games, I get why some fans hilariously forgot he played the District 1 character who killed Rue . However, some of us have never forgotten, the actor still finds himself apologizing on behalf of his character. Overall, it can’t be easy to forever be linked to The Hunger Games character who killed off a young girl in a deadly arena.

While Jack Quaid showed remorse for the dire actions of Marvel, he also made a point to explain his character’s intentions for fatally throwing a spear at Rue: