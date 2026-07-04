The Hunger Games New Haymitch Actor Says Following Woody Harrelson Was 'Intense,' But He Sold Me With A Nod To The OG

Ever since we learned Sunrise on the Reaping would not only be the latest Hunger Games novel but a film on the 2026 movie schedule, it shot straight to the top of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations I’ve been looking forward to. But how will the new Haymitch actor stack up to Woody Harrelson’s performance in the original trilogy? Well, the latest look at the movie proved why we should be very excited for newcomer Joseph Zada's take on the role.

Joseph Zada Opens Up About Playing A Younger Haymitch

In the Hunger Games movies, July 4th is both Haymitch Abernathy’s birthday and Reaping Day. In celebration of the notable day, Lionsgate just released an in-depth featurette (which you can watch above) about Sunrise on the Reaping, and it’s got me double-circling the movie’s release date on my calendar.

Joseph Zada was officially cast as Haymitch over a year ago, which he calls the “most life-changing experience” for him in the video. Can you imagine going from being a pretty much unknown actor to leading one of the most iconic franchises of the 21st century? With that question in mind, I totally get why he said the following about Woody Harrelson:

Such a fan of his work. It’s been intense being like Woody’s Haymitch… it’s just so special to share that space with him.

Zada is a 20-year-old newcomer who hails from Australia, and most recently starred in the Prime series We Were Liars last summer. Sunrise on the Reaping is no doubt his biggest part so far. So, he got candid about the pressure that comes with playing the character previously made famous by Harrelson. And I totally get why it would be an intense experience.

However, I’m getting more excited about his performance purely from seeing more clips from the film along with other cast members talking about it.

Why I Think Joseph Zada Will Be Spot On In Sunrise On The Reaping

After seeing this featurette, there’s one moment that really has me thinking Zada is going to do the role justice. Late in the new sneak peek, there are side-by-side shots of Zada and Harrelson giving a subtle nod that made me feel completely like I was watching a flashback of the same person. I know it’s a small thing, but it makes me think that Zada really studied his predecessor's performance and made sure to add some of his mannerisms throughout the movie.

The featurette also talks about how the movie will get into the rebellious spirit of Haymitch before he wins the Hunger Games and becomes Katniss and Peeta’s mentors. It's all in the details, and I see them coming to life in front of my eyes. Now, I feel really confident that Zada is going to get it right.

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And, hopefully Woody Harrelson will get to return to the role, too, at the end of the movie. In the Sunrise on the Reaping book, an older Haymitch recounts his life, so I would love to see the actor come back as well. Plus, that would help hammer home the parallels between his original performance and Zada's take on Haymitch in this new movie.

Sunrise on the Reaping is set to come to theaters on November 20, so let the countdown begin!