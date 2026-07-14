The Five Star Weekend TV Show Made One Change That I Think I Like More Than The Book

Spoilers from The Five Star Weekend (book and series) ahead!

As book-to-screen adaptations go, I really liked The Five Star Weekend. Bekah Brunstetter's adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel hit all of the right notes, while also making enough changes here and there to keep me interested from start to finish. Yes, I watched all eight episodes of the series (available with a Peacock subscription) in a matter of days when it arrived on the 2026 TV schedule, and after giving it some thought, there's one specific change that the show made that I think I really love more than how it happens in the book.

I've said it before, but as someone who loves to read the book before seeing the adaptation, I really don't mind when changes are made, especially if it's in service of the plot and character development. In the case of The Five Star Weekend, I went into the series hoping for certain aspects of the adaptation to do the book justice, and they really did. A few of the bigger changes from the book involved Hollis' daughter, Caroline (Harlow Jane), and while I was pretty neutral on two of them, the more I think about one, the more I love it.

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Caroline Needed To Find Out About Her Father

I didn't mind that Caroline's career path changed from book to screen, or that the story of her affair with her mentor was dropped. The series didn't need that arc to make her role in the show impactful. Given how everything did play out in the show, I think it was the right call to have her find out the truth about her father's affair, both for her sake and her mother's.

In the book, Caroline doesn't find out, which is how Hollis wants it. Though Hollis learns of her husband's affair with Gigi through a different series of events in the book, the TV show maintains Jennifer Garner's character's protectiveness of her daughter and wish to keep the truth about Matthew from her. I like that the adaptation maintained that aspect of Hollis' character, while also finding a way of bringing the truth to light for Caroline.