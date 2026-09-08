There’s A Sweet Update On Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Anakin Actor Amid Mental Health Journey
How is Jake Lloyd nowadays?
The Star Wars movies continue to be a vital part of the pop culture landscape, with generations growing up on the galaxy far, far away. While fans are looking forward to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, many are also looking back to the previous trilogies and their stars. Luckily we just got a sweet update about actor Jake Lloyd, who famously played Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace. And he may have turned a corner in his mental health journey.
Lloyd has been open about his mental heath struggles, specifically related to issues with his schizophrenia diagnosis. While his mother said this would have happened even if he didn't have his Star Wars role (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), the fandom is invested regardless. Over on writer Clayton Sandell's Instagram, he posted an update about the former child actor, offering:
Jake Lloyd's schizophrenia diagnosis understandably provided some major struggles for both him and his family. Star Wars fans in particular have been wishing him well, despite the many years that have passed since he played Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace. And it looks like the 37 year-old former actor is doing much better thanks to a new treatment plan.
In the same post, Sandell went on to share more about the Jingle All The Way star's mental health journey. He shared that there's more exciting news coming soon, offering:
Talk about a heartening message. After hearing about Lloyd's struggles, it's comforting to know that he's seemingly found a treatment program that is helping him deal with the challenges of schizophrenia. Hopefully more good news comes soon. You can see the post, complete with a photo of the former actor, below
Jake Lloyd was the subject of backlash after The Phantom Menace hit theaters back in 1999, leading to figures like Ron Howard defending him to journalists. Since then fans have soften to the prequel trilogy, while following along with the former actor's health issues. Hopefully that "more to come" happens sooner rather than later.
The Star Wars franchise is currently streaming in its entirety over on Disney+. The space opera will return to the big screen with Starfighter on May 28, 2027. Since it not on the 2026 movie release list, folks will have to be patient while waiting.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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