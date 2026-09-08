Zac Efron’s Trainer Shared A Gym Photo Of Him, And Holy Bicep

Actor Zac Efron has been a Hollywood heartthrob since becoming a household name back with the High School Musical movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He grew up before audience's eyes in the years that have followed, all while getting super ripped in the process. Efron's personal trainer recently posted a photo of them together, and holy biceps.

Zac Efron got next level ripped for the Baywatch movie, basically becoming nothing but pure muscle. While he doesn't recommend his regimen in retrospect, he's remained super fit. His trainer Brigham Buhler posted a photo on his Instagram, and even in a T-shirt you can tell how huge the Hairspray actor's biceps are. Check it out below:

A post shared by Brigham Buhler (@brigham.buhler) A photo posted by on

Buhler posted this image to his 133k followers on Instagram, and the comments section is filled with folks talking about how yoked Zac Efron looks. The photo comes after the two took a pilates class together, showing just one of the ways the Greatest Showman actor stays fit these days. Clearly whatever system he has is working.

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While he's not committed to being in Baywatch shape anymore, clearly Efron is still woking hard on maintaining his signature jacked physique. For instance, he put on a ton of muscle for The Iron Claw, a biopic where the 38 year-old actor was tasked with playing professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

Even though Efron is wearing a t-shirt in the above, you can still see how giant the actors's biceps are looking. I have to assume that he's keeping in shape for the various movie and TV projects that he has coming down the line. That (hopefully) includes the reboot of Three Men and a Baby, which was announced years ago.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aside from his proper acting gigs, lately the High School Musical icon is also known for his documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription. The show's first season even earned Efron an Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Program Host. And yes, he looked plenty ripped throughout the show's two seasons on the streaming service.

Fans have been following Efron's career and fitness journey for two decades now, and updates like this are why he continues to be a sex symbol in the years since he burst on the scene as Troy Bolton.

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Given how insane his body is, some fans want to see him play a superhero role in either the DCU or MCU. One popular choice was for Efron to play Nightwing, but there's no indication that this is actually being considered by the studio.

While Efron has a number of projects coming down the line, it's unclear if they'll arrive on the 2026 movie release list or beyond. Either way, he'll likely be looking swole AF when he appears.