How Bari Weiss Responded After A 60 Minutes Veteran Confronted Her About Interfering With The Show

60 Minutes returns to the 2026 TV schedule for its 59th season, and more than a few questions are still swirling around the storied news program. The show has undergone a series of changes both in front of and behind the camera over the past several months. At the same time, CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss has also been accused of interfering with the editorial decisions made for the series. Apparently, one of the show’s seasoned hosts has since spoken to Weiss about that, and he opened up about her response.

Amid the various staffing changes that have unfolded at 60 Minutes throughout this summer, Bill Whitaker will still be a correspondent this coming season. However, Whitaker also seems to be aware of the headlines that have been circulating about 60 as of late. The veteran newsman took part in an interview earlier this week and, as noted by The New York Times, he confirmed that he’d met with Weiss about her editorial decisions. Per Whitaker, Weiss had a different take on the supposed “interference” and made a request of him:

She said she didn’t see it as interference. She thought she was being helpful. And if I don’t think she’s being helpful, and I see it as interference, that I should just call her on it. So we shall see.

The past several months have also seen Weiss be accused of expressing political partiality in regard to news coverage. One notable editorial incident occurred near the end of 2025, at which point Weiss pulled a 60 story at the last minute. That news piece centered on Terrorism Confinement Center, a maximum security prison in El Salvador holding Venezuelan migrants deported from the U.S. At the time, Weiss argued that the story was not ready for air and that additional reporting was necessary.

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Multiple ex-60 Minutes employees have also made claims about editorial interference and political-based favoritism. Among the people to make those allegations were correspondents Cecilia Vega and Scott Pelley, with the latter even accusing Weiss of “murdering” the news magazine show. Retired correspondent Steve Kroft called out alleged “journalistic interference” when Pelley, Vega and several of their colleagues were fired. Additionally, others criticized Weiss, who founded the Internet-based media brand The Free Press, for her leadership skills and questioned whether she was qualified to run a broadcast news outlet.

Yet there are those who’ve shown support for Bari Weiss since she was named to her post in October 2025. CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil said he hadn’t personally noticed news bias and said he hadn’t run into any problems while working with Weiss. Newly hired broadcaster Trevor Phillips also praised Weiss and said she’s “one of those people who will either change the world or crash and burn.” Most recently, Norah O’Donnell also defended Weiss amid her return to CBS Mornings.

As far as everything goes with 60 Minutes, both Weiss and executive producer Nick Bilton are reportedly aiming to move the show forward in a positive direction. Bill Whitaker – as well as fellow returning correspondents Lesley Stahl and Jon Wertheim – have reaffirmed their commitment to the show. Whether Whitaker or anyone else will have to end up calling out Weiss for any editorial faux pas this coming season remains to be seen.

60 Minutes Season 59 premieres on Sunday, September 13 on CBS, and episodes can subsequently be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.