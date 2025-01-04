Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Anakin Actor Talks About Reconnecting With The Fans And Franchise After Years Of Dealing With Mental Health Struggles
The Force is with the Anakin Skywalker actor.
At eight years old, Jake Lloyd became the co-lead of a Star Wars movie when he was tapped to play Anakin Skywalker. But the former child star's Hollywood career didn't last. He experienced bullying in school and harassment from the press, and, years later, Lloyd made headlines as an adult due to multiple run-ins with the law, including a 10-month jail stint, and his schizophrenia diagnosis. Apparently, the Phantom Menace actor is doing much better these days, though, is even discussing how he's reconnecting with the sci-fi franchise and its fans.
Lloyd, who is currently 35, has now been dealing with mental health struggles for 15 years now, but he recently told Clayton Sandell (by way of his Substack) that he’s been finally feeling “pretty good.” The child actor recently completed an 18-month stay at an inpatient mental health facility in Southern California and is starting 2025 in a rehabilitation center that allows him freedom to live as he pleases. As for his connection to Star Wars fans these days, Lloyd said this:
Per the recent interview, Jake Lloyd’s main hurdle for a long time was anosognosia, a neurological condition that made him unconsciously in denial about his paranoid schizophrenia. For a long time, the Jingle All the Way star was not taking medication that would help suppress symptoms like hearing voices or acting erratically.
The past several years have seen many attribute the former actor's mental health struggles to the Star Wars fandom. However, in 2024, Lloyd's mother “it would have happened anyway,” because his condition is “genetic”, specifically on his dad’s side. When it comes to how her son's doing now, Lisa Lloyd shares some positive thoughts:
That’s not to say Jake Lloyd’s treatment by the public was OK. After the movie was released in 1999, Ron Howard wrote an outlet a personal letter in regards to how they spoke about Lloyd, calling their reporting “irresponsible” and “shameful.” Luke Skywalker icon Mark Hamill, also said he was "angry" at fans for how the young actor was treated.
Despite all of that, these days, the former child actor is a Star Wars fan, who has good memories of working on George Lucas' 1999 movie and crossing paths with fans. Jake Lloyd said he feels the support from fans and the universe remains a positive space for him. When it comes to his love of the franchise, he suggested that he's going to watch quite a few movies and TV shows to celebrate May The Fourth this year. His mom also said this about their plans:
The former actor has somewhat been following Star Wars movies and TV shows, as he recently watched Ahsoka. Yet it sounds like May The Fourth will truly be his day to indulge in offerings from the galaxy far, far away. Additionally, he has been “intensely” playing video games like The Old Republic and The Force Unleashed. Lloyd hasn't had the easiest road to travel, but it's wonderful that he's improving and has been able to soak in the love from fans.
You can, of course, see Jake Lloyd in Episode I – The Phantom Menace along with all the Star Wars movies in order using a Disney+ subscription now.
