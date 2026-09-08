Why Reacher Travels Around With Just A Toothbrush, According To Lee Child

If you’ve been watching Reacher since it began streaming in 2022, now in the middle of its fourth season on the 2026 TV schedule , you know Alan Ritchson's title character is a man of few words and even fewer personal belongings. As a matter of fact, as the morally pure hero travels, he carries nothing but a toothbrush, and we now know why thanks to the author behind the popular franchise. ​

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal , Lee Child, the author of the Jack Reacher book series, was asked what is so appealing about a hero unburdened by modernity and the societal expectations placed on men. According to the author:

I think he represents something appealing because people are really sick of commitments and burdens. Initially, I thought it would be a male fantasy exclusively, that people just wanted to get away from responsibilities, and you could be anywhere tomorrow. But Reacher also isn't very materialistic, which is good for men. Men don't need very much stuff.

There you have it. Jack doesn’t care about the next big tech gadget or fancy cars or the coolest new shoes. However, the man takes dental hygiene very seriously; hence, he travels with nothing but his trusty toothbrush.

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The stripped-down life the character leads almost feels like a philosophy, which is why Child thought the books would be received as a sort of male fantasy. Living with no attachments and moving from town to town like you’re David Banner of the 1970s Hulk Television series, helping those in need, has a sort of appeal. But it's a bit more difficult than it sounds. The author added:

[Writing him that way] was a deliberate choice on my part. It’s so appealing. Is it easier, better to live without anything? Well, that’s the fantasy. It’s very hard to do. I’ve tried living like Reacher once or twice—just a few weeks in a row—and it’s exhausting. If you don’t have a place to go back to and just chill and sleep, it’s just too much.

I tried moving back to a flip phone for a while, until I realized it was nearly impossible to live without a smartphone. How else does someone track their finances these days without the internet at their fingertips? Drive to the nearest bank like some Luddite? I think not. Reacher may be able to travel with nothing but a toothbrush, but I need at least a carry-on.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, was released in 1997, sparking a beloved series that has run for more than 30 entries. Two page-to-screen adaptations starring Tom Cruise, if you ask any fan of the franchise, weren’t very accurate to the books. Still, after a few years to cool off, Amazon stepped in and produced the highly rated streaming series starring Alan Ritchson.

Production on the fifth season is already underway, and the lead star has been sharing BTS content while filming, showing off the bruises and bloodbath he’s endured throughout production. He's even resorted to hilariously sharing proof-of-life videos on social media.

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