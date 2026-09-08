The Surprising Moment Jennifer Lopez Was (Reportedly) Able To Move On From Ben Affleck Post-Divorce
How she allegedly found a bit of closure.
It’s been a little over two years since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got divorced. Over that time, we’ve heard many updates about how they’re doing, where their relationship stands, and how they’re moving on from that chapter of their lives. Now, an insider has revealed a surprising moment JLo had with her dad that allegedly helped her move on.
This moment is all tied to the movie I’m Still Here, which is about a woman who spends years trying to find out what happened to her husband, who was taken by Brazil’s military. JLo watched the Brazilian film with her father, David Lopez, and it changed her perspective on things. Elaborating on this experience and its connection to Ben Affleck specifically, an insider alleged to Radar Online:
Earlier this year, Lopez did speak about how important watching I’m Still Here was to her. While speaking with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his Films to be Buried With podcast, she explained that she watched the film that was nominated for Best Picture in 2025 with her parents while she was sick. At the time, she was also “going through a divorce” and “thinking a lot about [her] kids.” She recalled how the film shows a woman working for years to find her husband, and as she was watching it, and JLo got emotional because she was with her father and "calculating all of the things with [her] kids" and her dad.
After the movie, Lopez was crying, and when her dad noticed, he came over to her and said, “I love you, I always loved you.” The singer said this experience “changed her life.” Here’s why:
Now, how does this realization relate to Ben Affleck? Well, Lopez’s comments imply that watching this film and realizing the love she had for her family helped her move forward, and specifically move on from the chapter of her life she’d just been in. I’m Still Here (which you can now stream with a Netflix subscription) came out toward the end of 2024. At that point, it had only been about six months since Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was announced.
Of course, we cannot confirm how watching this film directly impacted Lopez’s relationship with her ex-husband. However, the insider claimed that watching I’m Still Here helped shift the actress’s perspective on her relationship with the Good Will Hunting star.
In the years since their divorce, it seems like the former couple has continued to support each other. Earlier this year, it was reported that the “On the Floor” singer allegedly still seeks out career advice from her ex, and in 2025, it was alleged that Affleck is still close with Lopez’s kids.
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So, all around, while the divorce was hard, it seems like they’re doing just fine. It also sounds like I’m Still Here really helped Jennifer Lopez reckon with her life, this divorce and how she wanted to go through the next chapter.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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