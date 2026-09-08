The Surprising Moment Jennifer Lopez Was (Reportedly) Able To Move On From Ben Affleck Post-Divorce

It’s been a little over two years since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got divorced . Over that time, we’ve heard many updates about how they’re doing, where their relationship stands, and how they’re moving on from that chapter of their lives. Now, an insider has revealed a surprising moment JLo had with her dad that allegedly helped her move on.

This moment is all tied to the movie I’m Still Here, which is about a woman who spends years trying to find out what happened to her husband, who was taken by Brazil’s military. JLo watched the Brazilian film with her father, David Lopez, and it changed her perspective on things. Elaborating on this experience and its connection to Ben Affleck specifically, an insider alleged to Radar Online :

Jennifer had spent a long time trying to process everything that happened with Ben, but this was one of those unexpected moments that allowed something inside her to finally shift. It wasn't really about Ben anymore – it was about understanding herself, her father and the relationships she had experienced throughout her life.

Earlier this year, Lopez did speak about how important watching I’m Still Here was to her. While speaking with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his Films to be Buried With podcast , she explained that she watched the film that was nominated for Best Picture in 2025 with her parents while she was sick. At the time, she was also “going through a divorce” and “thinking a lot about [her] kids.” She recalled how the film shows a woman working for years to find her husband, and as she was watching it, and JLo got emotional because she was with her father and "calculating all of the things with [her] kids" and her dad.

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After the movie, Lopez was crying, and when her dad noticed, he came over to her and said, “I love you, I always loved you.” The singer said this experience “changed her life.” Here’s why:

[It] changed my life in that moment, because I think sometimes as kids, we don’t know if our parents love us, even though we know they love us. Do you know what I mean? And so he knew that that’s what I needed to hear. And it healed a part of me, I think, that needed to be healed to kind of move on from that part of my life, and from those types of relationships in my life.

Now, how does this realization relate to Ben Affleck? Well, Lopez’s comments imply that watching this film and realizing the love she had for her family helped her move forward, and specifically move on from the chapter of her life she’d just been in. I’m Still Here (which you can now stream with a Netflix subscription ) came out toward the end of 2024. At that point, it had only been about six months since Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was announced.

Of course, we cannot confirm how watching this film directly impacted Lopez’s relationship with her ex-husband. However, the insider claimed that watching I’m Still Here helped shift the actress’s perspective on her relationship with the Good Will Hunting star.

That realization about family was enormously important for Jennifer. Moving on wasn't about suddenly forgetting Ben – it was about recognizing patterns in her life and reaching a point where she could leave that chapter behind without allowing it to define what comes next.

In the years since their divorce, it seems like the former couple has continued to support each other. Earlier this year, it was reported that the “On the Floor” singer allegedly still seeks out career advice from her ex , and in 2025, it was alleged that Affleck is still close with Lopez’s kids.

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So, all around, while the divorce was hard, it seems like they’re doing just fine. It also sounds like I’m Still Here really helped Jennifer Lopez reckon with her life, this divorce and how she wanted to go through the next chapter.