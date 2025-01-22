Sylvester Stallone’s New Movie Landed A Whopping 0% On Rotten Tomatoes, And It's The Second Time This Happened Recently

Sylvester Stallone has been a big movie star for decades, been part of major blockbusters, and been the lead of multiple franchises over the years. The Rocky and Rambo movies alone mean Stallone's name will never be forgotten. That being said, the man has made plenty of bad movies over the years to go along with his Oscar-nominated performances, and some of those bad movies are really bad.

Art is a subjective thing, and so there are rarely movies that literally everybody agrees are great. The same goes for movies everybody agrees are terrible. And yet, somehow, Stallone has been in not one, but two movies recently that haven’t received a single positive review.

Alarum Is Stallone’s Latest Rotten Tomatoes Bomb

If you’re not familiar with Sylvester Stallone’s new movie, Alarum, you’re probably not alone. It’s a direct-to-VOD movie that stars Scott Eastwood and includes Willa Fitzgerald and Mike Colter. Stallone appears as the "old, retired spy" type. Beyond that, the only thing we can say about it is that it must be pretty bad, as the movie has 17 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and all of them fall on the “rotten” side of the line.

While Alarum has only a fraction of the number of reviews that a major theatrical release would get, the fact that not a single one of its few reviews is even slightly positive likely indicates there won't be a lot more coming. It seems unlikely many people are going to be racing to check this one out. The question is, is Alarum better or worse than Stallone’s other 0% movie?

Stallone Had Another 0% Movie Just Two Months Ago

It seems Sylvester Stallone should simply not make direct-to-VOD movies with one-word titles beginning with the letter A, because Alarum follows the release of Armor, just this past November. That has a few more reviews than the new film, all of 23, but still has the incredible 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Sylvester Stallone’s career has remained on solid ground thanks to Tulsa King (available with a Paramount+ subscription), which has run for two seasons and has a third on the way, he’s seemingly had less success with movies. Prior to his back-back direct to VOD bombs, his last film was The Expendables 4, which didn’t get a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, but only just barely with only 17 out of 124 reviews giving it a positive response.

Stallone reportedly has several projects in pre-production, though to be fair, they mostly look like these two films, i.e. low-budget action films that likely won't get a lot of views or particularly great reviews. Still, one hopes that the upcoming Stallone movies do better with critics and viewers than the last couple have.