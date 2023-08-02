Talk To Me’s Filmmakers Explain How A Drug Trip And A Horrible Car Accident As A Teenager Influenced The Movie

Talk to Me is the latest hit horror movie to hit theaters, and it already has fans clamoring for A24 to make a sequel. The film is seemingly scaring audiences to bits, with many saying it’s one of the most terrifying genre entries in recent memory. The filmmakers behind the movie worked on horror shorts for years before making their big-screen feature debut. Now, amid their frightening flick's success, they're opening up about what inspired it. You may be surprised to hear this, but a horrible teenage car accident and a crazy drug trip were major influences.

Danny and Michael Philippou are the newest directing duo to make a splash in the world of independent horror cinema. Talk to Me is getting great reviews, and the buzzy reception seems to indicate that people are going to be talking about it for a while. Despite going up against Oppenheimer and Barbie, the flick had a strong box office debut. The bizarre premise is a major draw, and many may have been wondering how the brothers came up with such a kooky story involving a mysterious, embalmed hand. Apparently, the notion partially came from a car accident Danny Philippou experienced as a teenager, and it sounds like it was a scary ordeal. While speaking to the LA Times, he said of the incident:

They thought I might have broken my spine, I was in hospital and I just couldn’t stop shaking. The doctors didn’t know why I was so cold. Then our sister sat next to me and held my hand, and the shaking stopped. I thought about how the touch of someone I love brought me out of this state of shock. That moment always struck me, the power of human touch and connection and how scary that is for someone that doesn’t have that, or is losing that.

I'm glad he's OK, and his emphasis on touch makes sense in the context of Talk to Me. In the film, a group of teenagers experiment with the hand, grabbing hold of it and using its powers to connect with the dead. Unsurprisingly, the gang realizes what kind of scary events can happen when you attempt to contact the afterlife. The filmmakers also explained that the group experimentation aspect of the film was inspired by watching kids experiment with drugs while they were growing up. The chilling reactions other teenagers had to their friends having a bad drug trip factored in as well. Michael detailed:

A big story that inspired Talk to Me was this neighbor that we watched grow up. When he was experimenting with drugs and having a negative reaction, all the kids that were with him watched him convulse on the floor, just filming him and laughing. It feels like a weird part of our culture.

Both of the experiences they laid out are enough to make anyone's skin crawl, and it's understandable why the brothers thought of them when writing their horror feature. This is a testament to the fact that inspiration can strike anywhere and even come from the scariest and strangest moments. What makes Talk to Me particularly impressive, though, is how it remains grounded in the real world despite the supernatural elements. The dynamics between the characters are also well-developed, and it seems we can partially thank the Philippous' actual experiences for that.

Aside from establishing those character bonds, the filmmakers also had to lay a foundation for how the magic hand works. And of course, after doing all that, they were surely able to craft the horrifying sequences viewers witnessed in theaters. One scene in particular is so unsettling, that it was shortened to get past the censor boards. If there's one thing to take away from the Philippou brothers' comments, it's that life can sometimes influence art. Though I hope none of their memories are as scary as Talk to Me.

