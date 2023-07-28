Critics Have Seen Talk To Me, And They Have Thoughts About A24’s ‘Startlingly Violent’ Horror

A24 has really made a name for itself in the horror realm, putting out some of the most unique offerings in the genre over the past few years, like Pearl, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Midsommar. Its latest scary movie, Talk to Me , generated buzz on the festival circuit, and early screenings of the film have left moviegoers “still shaking” long after the lights come back up. Talk to Me is now in theaters, and the critics who have seen the A24 horror movie are sharing their opinions on this “ghastly” and “startlingly violent” flick.

Talk to Me is the directorial debut for twins Danny and Michael Philippou. The Australian horror centers around Mia (Sophie Wilde), who is grieving the death of her mother, and her friends, who have come into possession of an embalmed hand that can conjure spirits. Videos of the possessions go viral, and it’s not long before things start to spin out of control. Let’s see what critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Talk to Me . Our own Eric Eisenberg rates it 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it will be remembered for delivering one of the most fun movie-going experiences of the year. He continues:

Between horrifying practical effects, startling uses of darkness and negative space, sharp and effective editing, and devilish inspiration, the filmmakers make use of a great number of fascinating tools to freak out movie-goers. With special moments that will stick with you for days if not weeks, it’s catnip for genre fans and guaranteed nightmare-fuel for the sensitive.

Kevin Harley of GamesRadar gives it 4 out of 5 stars for its subtle chills and aggressive shocks. The Philippou brothers may be working with the tried-and-true formula of a haunted object, but they make the clichés work in unique ways, according to the critic, who writes:

As the boundary lines between the living and the dead blur, the Philippous navigate subtle chills and well-timed jump scares skilfully. Practical effects and destabilising camerawork combine to suggest mounting chaos with impressive control; the sound mix bruises, too, making sure you wince when heads crunch. Having laid the groundwork, the brothers aren’t too proud – to paraphrase Stephen King – to go for the gross-out. Scenes involving kissy dogs, tasty toes, and bloody bathroom floors give audiences’ gag reflexes a good workout.

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Talk to Me 4 skulls out of 5, calling it a “startlingly violent” departure from convention, with a ruthlessness that ensures this movie will stay with you. Navarro continues:

Because the young leads are so authentically rendered, it adds to the nail-biting tension. The filmmakers demonstrate a knack for stretching out the suspense as long as possible, only to release it through unexpected scares, gross-out gags, or visceral, wince-inducing violence. It’s not just the brutality that surprises but the filmmakers’ audacious visual interpretation of ghosts and the ghostly realm. The filmmakers create an exhilarating, chilling dichotomy between irreverent youth and the ghastly, surreal dead.

Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics also gives the film 4 out of 5 stars, praising Talk to Me ’s entire cast , but Sophie Wilde in particular for a stellar lead performance. Hopson likes how the story barrels along, not stopping to hold the audience’s hand, so to speak, to explain what’s going on. The critic says:

The film barrells through every plot twist, as with some truly ghastly things happening to the people closest to [Mia]. Credit to DP Aaron McLisky for mixing camera techniques to set a mood of constant unease, while never straying away from the gruesome aspects of which there are many. Even as the plot ramps up and gets out of control in the final act, the filmmakers plow ahead confidently, ending on a moment that will haunt audiences with its ramifications.

Kenneth Seward Jr. of IGN gives it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, agreeing with those above who say the Philippous provide an inventive and enthralling take on the classic horror trope of possession. Seward says:

Talk to Me's unique take on possession cleverly depicts the struggles associated with grief and depression. It’s also scary, often invoking a sense of dread through an impressive use of sound, practical effects, and meaningful cinematography. All of which is bolstered by powerful performances – most notably a standout turn from Sophie Wilde. The minimalist approach to the frights might deter fans looking for jump scares and tons of bloodletting. But most will walk away pleased, and maybe a little shaken.