Critics Have Seen Talk To Me, And They Have Thoughts About A24’s ‘Startlingly Violent’ Horror
Is this tale of terror worth checking out?
A24 has really made a name for itself in the horror realm, putting out some of the most unique offerings in the genre over the past few years, like Pearl, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Midsommar. Its latest scary movie, Talk to Me, generated buzz on the festival circuit, and early screenings of the film have left moviegoers “still shaking” long after the lights come back up. Talk to Me is now in theaters, and the critics who have seen the A24 horror movie are sharing their opinions on this “ghastly” and “startlingly violent” flick.
Talk to Me is the directorial debut for twins Danny and Michael Philippou. The Australian horror centers around Mia (Sophie Wilde), who is grieving the death of her mother, and her friends, who have come into possession of an embalmed hand that can conjure spirits. Videos of the possessions go viral, and it’s not long before things start to spin out of control. Let’s see what critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Talk to Me. Our own Eric Eisenberg rates it 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it will be remembered for delivering one of the most fun movie-going experiences of the year. He continues:
Kevin Harley of GamesRadar gives it 4 out of 5 stars for its subtle chills and aggressive shocks. The Philippou brothers may be working with the tried-and-true formula of a haunted object, but they make the clichés work in unique ways, according to the critic, who writes:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Talk to Me 4 skulls out of 5, calling it a “startlingly violent” departure from convention, with a ruthlessness that ensures this movie will stay with you. Navarro continues:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics also gives the film 4 out of 5 stars, praising Talk to Me’s entire cast, but Sophie Wilde in particular for a stellar lead performance. Hopson likes how the story barrels along, not stopping to hold the audience’s hand, so to speak, to explain what’s going on. The critic says:
Kenneth Seward Jr. of IGN gives it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, agreeing with those above who say the Philippous provide an inventive and enthralling take on the classic horror trope of possession. Seward says:
Most of the critics have seemingly walked away pleased. In fact, Talk To Me has continued to crush the ratings, racking up a 94% Fresh critical score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 160 entries. The Philippous’ directorial debut is playing now in theaters, and be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is headed to the big screen soon. You can also check out all of the upcoming A24 movies.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
